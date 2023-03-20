Lamborghini Reports Its Best Year Ever With Record-Breaking Turnover and Deliveries

Lamborghini has reported its very best year in history in terms of deliveries, turnover and profitability in FY 2022. The Italian supercar marque reported that it delivered over 9,000 cars in the year marking the very first time it was able to do so. The brand also achieved a record-breaking turnover of €2.38 billion in 2022, which is an increase of 22% compared to the numbers posted in 2021.

2023 marks the brand's 60th anniversary

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “Our business continues to grow, and we can proudly confirm the achievement of truly remarkable targets once again in 2022. These figures come in a very important year for the company, which is marking its 60th anniversary and entering the second phase of the Direzione Cor Tauri program: an unparalleled investment plan that will guide our growth, lead to further improvements in our financial performance, and boost the value of our brand and our company. We are ready to face the many challenges and changes that await us in 2023 and we will keep pushing to the next level. We have an opportunity to really focus on our next objectives, thanks in part to our 18-month’ waiting list, which means we can confidently contemplate our future targets. This is a golden time for Lamborghini: we have made history even as we continue to pursue growth.”

Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, Stephan Winkelmann

In terms of region wise growth Lamborghini saw a 14 per cent increase in the Asian markets along with 10 per cent in America and 7 per cent in EMEA. In terms of models, 5367 units of the Urus were delivered representing a 7 per cent increase as compared to 2021. The Huracan also saw a 20 per cent improvement in sales numbers with the brand selling 3113 units while 753 units of the Aventador, whose production ended in September 2022 were sold.

Lamborghini's new plug-in hybrid powertrain

Moving on to 2023, the company has some exciting plans lined up. This year will see the launch of Lamborgini’s brand new V12 hybrid sports car which will be the first plug-in hybrid to emerge from Sant’Agata Bolognese. Lamborghini recently revealed some details about the following powertrain which stated that the engine will be paired with three electric motors and churn out more than 1000 bhp. The brand eventually plans to convert its entire line up into hybrid vehicles by the end of 2024.