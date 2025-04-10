New Toyota Camry: 3 Reasons To Buy It, 3 Reasons You Might Want To Avoid

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard2025 Suzuki Hayabusa UnveiledVentilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: SurveyKia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid ConfirmedMaruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan: 3 Things We Love, 3 Things We Don’t | Real-World Fuel Efficiency TestedFirst Look- Kia EV5 | All-electric SUV to join Kia’s India line-up spotted at the Bangkok Motor Show2025 Suzuki Access vs TVS Jupiter 125 vs Hero Destini | Performance and Practicality Compared!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XMahindra eKUV100Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

New Toyota Camry: 3 Reasons To Buy It, 3 Reasons You Might Want To Avoid

Here are three things we absolutely love about the new Toyota Camry and three things that we don’t.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Toyota Camry looks good, offer great ride quality and is frugal
  • The Camry could do with better attention to detail give the price segment
  • The Camry is priced in India at Rs. 48 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Camry is the oldest surviving nameplate from the Japanese carmaker in India, and it’s currently in its sixth generation. Now, like me, if you, too are a fan of a proper sedan and do not want to join the bandwagon of SUVs or electric cars, then this might be a very good pick. But before you make that decision, let me talk about three things that I absolutely love about the new Toyota Camry and three things that I don’t.

 

 

3 Things I Like!

 

Toyota Camary 3 reason 21

 

Looks & Features

 

The Camry has the proper executive sedan style proportions with a long footprint and sleek body. It’s sharp-looking with aggressive styling and premium exterior elements. However, inside, things are even better. Firstly, the rear seat space and comfort are on par with some of the more expensive German rivals, and in some cases, even better. The foldable centre console houses the touch panel with controls for the rear AC unit, rear sunshade, and even the backrests that can also be electrically adjusted. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Toyota Camry Review: It’s Simply Sublime!

 

Toyota Camary 3 reason 5

 

The boss mode function allows the one sitting behind the front passenger to push or adjust the seat in front of them, and speaking of the front seat, both get a ventilation function and power adjustability. The steering, too can be adjusted electrically, and you have an electric sunroof.

 

Toyota Camary 3 reason 8

 

Ride Comfort

 

One of the biggest highlights of the Camry for me personally has to be its exceptional ride comfort. Yes, the suspension has been tuned with comfort in mind, and that’s what you get. It is supple and perfectly sprung to take on all the undulations on the road with grace and give you that magic carpet-like feeling. 

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Toyota Camry Is The Premium Car Of The Year

 

Toyota Camary 3 reason 25

 

It’s also not too soft, because despite a low ground clearance of 145 mm, not once did I scrape the bottom of the car on the massive speed breakers the city of Mumbai throws at you. Also, the absence of body-roll is something I particularly like, and that is only possible because this is a proper sedan, and in this era of SUVs, that is something I miss. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Camry: Old vs New - What Has Changed

 

Toyota Camary 3 reason 24

 

Hybrid Technology 

 

While the new Camry continues to pack the same 2.5-litre petrol engine as before, it now gets an updated hybrid technology with a new electric unit and battery. This has resulted in better performance (a bump of 12 bhp) and more efficiency. In fact, Toyota is claiming a fuel efficiency of 25.7 kmpl, and we decided to put this claim to the test. 

We did a real-world fuel-efficiency test both within the city as well as on the highway. 

 

Toyota Camary 3 reason 32

 

The parametres were simples: fill up the fuel tank a drive the Camry on a pre-defined city loop covering a distance of 80 km. The speed was kept at 50-60 kmph, and the car consumed 4.4-litre of fuel, which gave us a fuel efficiency of 18.24 km. The highway test was similar, but there, the speed limit was set to 90 kmph, and the consumption was about 3.6-litre, and that’s a fuel efficiency of 25.2 kmpl (close to Toyota’s claim). 

 

Toyota Camary 3 reason 22

 

Realistically, you can expect a fuel efficiency of 20+ kmpl from the Camry, and that’s a big plus. 

 

3 Things I Don’t Like!

 

Attention to Detail 

 

Toyota Camary 3 reason 15

 

Now, while the Camry’s cabin does look luxurious, it falls a bit short when it comes to touch and feel. You have soft-touch material all across with leatherette wrappings, but they don’t feel of the best quality. Some panels are a bit squeaky, and the quality of the plastics used for the AC vents could have been better. Even at the back, the foldable armrest doesn’t suspend properly and touches the seats. These are some small shortcomings, but some attention to detail could have elevated the experience. 

 

Outdated Tech

 

Toyota Camary 3 reason 14

 

Another thing that bugs me a bit is that some of the tech is a bit outdated. The touchscreen is nice and big at 12.3 inches, but the interface is old, plus you don’t get wireless Android Auto (Apple CarPlay is wireless). Also, the instrument cluster design feels dated; it’s fully digital, but the look is the same as seen on the Innova Hycross.

 

The Price!

 

Toyota Camary 3 reason 30

 

At Rs. 48 lakh (ex-showroom) the Toyota Camry is steeply priced considering its segment. An ideal price tag would have been at least Rs. 10 lakh lower. However, there are some things you need to consider. Firstly, it’s a completely knocked-down (CKD) model, and this is the higher premium. However, what contributes more to the car’s massive price tag is the fact that it’s a hybrid car. Right now, the taxation on strong hybrid cars is one of the highest in India. 

 

Conclusion

 

Toyota Camary 3 reason 20

 

Finding good things to say about the Camry was not difficult at all; narrowing down those three shortcomings was really an issue for me. Now, the former two are not big dealbreakers; the only reason I have to consider them is because of the high price tag. Having said all that, the new Camry still offers many features that entry-level luxury cars (in the similar price segment) don’t get, and compared to the previous Camry, the new one is just a few lakhs more expensive. 

 

In a nutshell, the positives of the Camry certainly outweigh the negatives, and if you are looking for a proper executive sedan under Rs. 50 lakh, then you should consider the Camry. 

 

Photos: Pawan Dagia

 

# New Toyota Camry# Toyota Camry# Toyota Camry Features# Toyota Camry Pros and Cons# Sedan# Hybrid Cars# Family# Sedans# Cars# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Over 3.3 lakh units sold in the last fiscal year, the Toyota line-up in India recorded a 28 per cent year-on-year growth.
    Auto Sales FY25: Toyota Records Best-Ever Sales in FY24-25 With 28 Per Cent Growth
  • Audi says that the key contributors to this growth were the Audi Q7 and Q8, both of which received an update toward the end of 2024.
    Auto Sales 2025: Audi Reports 17 % Growth In Q1 2025, Driven By Q7 And Q8
  • Audi promises better efficiency and more driving range with the new PHEVs A5 range, which now come with the suffix - e-hybrid..
    New-Gen Audi A5 e-hybrid Range Revealed; Will Come In Sedan And Avant Body Types
  • The Toyota Camry’s competitors for the award included the Mini Cooper S and Kia Carnival
    car&bike Awards 2025: Toyota Camry Is The Premium Car Of The Year
  • Over these last three months, the Nexon has been my primary mode of transportation be it to the office, running small errands around my home, and going for weekend getaways.
    Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term Review

Latest News

  • The Wagon R recently received a price hike of up to Rs 14,000.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • With the update, the changes to the motorcycle include a new colour option and updated electronics
    2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled
  • Amongst the 6,000 respondents taking part in the survey, 11 per cent voted for a sunroof being a must-have feature.
    Ventilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: Survey
  • At its Investor Day presentation, Kia said that it was targeting to achieve annual sales of 4 lakh vehicles in India by 2030.
    Kia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid Confirmed
  • The carmaker has also rejigged the variant lineup of the MPV and has introduced a new 6-seat variant.
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • Here are three things we absolutely love about the new Toyota Camry and three things that we don’t.
    New Toyota Camry: 3 Reasons To Buy It, 3 Reasons You Might Want To Avoid
  • The just-launched Z4 M40i Impulse Edition marks the first time the roadster can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox in India.
    BMW Z4 M40i Now Available With Manual Gearbox In India; Priced At Rs 98 Lakh
  • BYD’s latest launch in India – the Sealion 7 SUV – managed to score 87 per cent and 93 per cent in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.
    BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • JLR reported retail sales of 6,183 units in FY2025 while wholesales stood at 6,266 units – a new record for the company in India.
    Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales
  • This marks the third time that Ducati and Lamborghini have collaborated on a special-edition model
    Revuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled

Research More on Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry
7.4

Toyota Camry

Starts at ₹ 48 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Camry Specifications
View Camry Features

Popular Toyota Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Toyota Camry: 3 Reasons To Buy It, 3 Reasons You Might Want To Avoid