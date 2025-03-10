car&bike Awards 2025: Toyota Camry Is The Premium Car Of The Year

The Toyota Camry has bagged the prestigious Premium Car of the Year award at car&bike Awards 2025. The luxury sedan from Toyota had to compete with a range of strong contenders to win this title. Other nominees who fought for this title include the Mini Cooper S and Kia Carnival.

Some of the key criteria for the jury in selecting a winner for this category included premium build quality with upmarket fit and finish, high-end creature comforts and a strong significance to the segment. And the Toyota Camry managed to score big in all these aspects.

The list of features offered in the sedan include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster, nine-speaker JBL audio system, three-zone climate control, head-up display, electric sunroof, 10-way adjustable driver and passenger seats, rear armrest with touch control switches, reclining rear seat, and wireless phone charger. In terms of safety, the car is equipped with Level 2 ADAS (Toyota Safety Sense 3.0), nine airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

On the powertrain front, the new Camry is equipped with a strong hybrid powertrain. The car features a 2.5-litre engine paired with an electric motor, churning out a combined power output of around 227 bhp, around 12 bhp more than its predecessor. The peak torque is rated at 220 Nm. The Camry is offered with an eCVT gearbox. The Camry has three drive modes- Eco, Sport and Normal.



