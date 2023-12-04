Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
Published on December 4, 2023
Highlights
- Expected to be powered by the same twin-turbocharged V8 motor but with electrical assist
- Spy shots of the Urus PHEV reveal an updated front fascia with tweaked LED headlights and new DRLs
- Other changes also include a revised wheel design and tweaked taillights
A fresh batch of spy shots showcase Lamborghini putting the Urus PHEV through its paces at the gruelling Nurburgring race track. While the debut of the SUV is slated for 2024, the heavily camouflaged images of the Urus PHEV give us a glimpse of the SUV’s mid-life cycle refresh, which includes a styling makeover and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Also Read: Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Left Unsold At Auction
The Urus PHEV is expected to be powered by the same twin-turbo V8 motor but with electrical assist
Upon closer inspection of the spy shots, one can notice the updated front fascia with tweaked LED headlamps and new LED DRLs, as well as a reworked front bumper. Also, other changes expected are in the form of a revised wheel design and tweaked taillight designs.
As for the performance, the Urus is expected to continue with its twin-turbocharged V8 engine, but now it will be paired with an electric motor. While the specifications of the Urus PHEV are still a mystery, it might borrow the internals of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. But instead of the 729 bhp and 949 Nm of torque, that the Cayenne makes, the Urus can be expected to make more power and torque.
Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
The Urus PHEV will replace the two variants that the Urus is currently offered in: The Performante and the S
Lamborghini has confirmed that the Urus with a plug will launch in 2024. It’s part of the company’s efforts to electrify its lineup by 2025, which includes the recently launched Revuelto. The new supercar still has a V12 engine, but it’s paired with three electric motors to produce 1,001 hp. Furthermore, Lamborghini is launching the Revuelto in India on December 6 with an expected price tag of around Rs 8 crore (ex-showroom, India).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 48,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 31,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 9,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 46,630 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 9,800 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 32,400 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,500 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 36,800 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Lamborghini Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13302 second ago
The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months
-11682 second ago
Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu
-10467 second ago
The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024
-6880 second ago
CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.
-1591 second ago
India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.
1 hour ago
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was gifted to the actor by her husband, Vignesh Shivan on her birthday
1 hour ago
Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.
3 hours ago
The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts
20 hours ago
Prices for the Aprilia RS 457 could be announced at India Bike Week 2023, while deliveries are likely to begin from early 2024 onwards
21 hours ago
The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range
1 hour ago
Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.
1 day ago
The third-generation Renault Duster has been revealed globally and here's a quick look at what's new on the SUV
1 day ago
JLR India to conduct annual holiday service camp from December 4th-9th at all authorised retailers, offering vehicle check-ups, exclusive offers and more
3 days ago
Lamborghini has issued a recall for 77 units of the Huracan EVO, STO, and Tecnica.
3 days ago
The Kia Seltos will now be more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature.