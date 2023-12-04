Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring

A fresh batch of spy shots showcase Lamborghini putting the Urus PHEV through its paces at the gruelling Nurburgring race track. While the debut of the SUV is slated for 2024, the heavily camouflaged images of the Urus PHEV give us a glimpse of the SUV’s mid-life cycle refresh, which includes a styling makeover and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Urus PHEV is expected to be powered by the same twin-turbo V8 motor but with electrical assist

Upon closer inspection of the spy shots, one can notice the updated front fascia with tweaked LED headlamps and new LED DRLs, as well as a reworked front bumper. Also, other changes expected are in the form of a revised wheel design and tweaked taillight designs.

As for the performance, the Urus is expected to continue with its twin-turbocharged V8 engine, but now it will be paired with an electric motor. While the specifications of the Urus PHEV are still a mystery, it might borrow the internals of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. But instead of the 729 bhp and 949 Nm of torque, that the Cayenne makes, the Urus can be expected to make more power and torque.

The Urus PHEV will replace the two variants that the Urus is currently offered in: The Performante and the S

Lamborghini has confirmed that the Urus with a plug will launch in 2024. It’s part of the company’s efforts to electrify its lineup by 2025, which includes the recently launched Revuelto. The new supercar still has a V12 engine, but it’s paired with three electric motors to produce 1,001 hp. Furthermore, Lamborghini is launching the Revuelto in India on December 6 with an expected price tag of around Rs 8 crore (ex-showroom, India).

