Login

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring

With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 4, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Expected to be powered by the same twin-turbocharged V8 motor but with electrical assist
  • Spy shots of the Urus PHEV reveal an updated front fascia with tweaked LED headlights and new DRLs
  • Other changes also include a revised wheel design and tweaked taillights

A fresh batch of spy shots showcase Lamborghini putting the Urus PHEV through its paces at the gruelling Nurburgring race track. While the debut of the SUV is slated for 2024, the heavily camouflaged images of the Urus PHEV give us a glimpse of the SUV’s mid-life cycle refresh, which includes a styling makeover and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Left Unsold At Auction

The Urus PHEV is expected to be powered by the same twin-turbo V8 motor but with electrical assist

 

Upon closer inspection of the spy shots, one can notice the updated front fascia with tweaked LED headlamps and new LED DRLs, as well as a reworked front bumper. Also, other changes expected are in the form of a revised wheel design and tweaked taillight designs. 

 

As for the performance, the Urus is expected to continue with its twin-turbocharged V8 engine, but now it will be paired with an electric motor. While the specifications of the Urus PHEV are still a mystery, it might borrow the internals of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. But instead of the 729 bhp and 949 Nm of torque, that the Cayenne makes, the Urus can be expected to make more power and torque. 

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6

The Urus PHEV will replace the two variants that the Urus is currently offered in: The Performante and the S

 

Lamborghini has confirmed that the Urus with a plug will launch in 2024. It’s part of the company’s efforts to electrify its lineup by 2025, which includes the recently launched Revuelto. The new supercar still has a V12 engine, but it’s paired with three electric motors to produce 1,001 hp. Furthermore, Lamborghini is launching the Revuelto in India on December 6 with an expected price tag of around Rs 8 crore (ex-showroom, India). 

 

Image Source

# Lamborghini# Lamborghini Urus PHEV# Urus PHEV# Lamborghini Urus hybrid# Urus hybrid# Performance SUV# SUV# Performance cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 48,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 18.50 L
₹ 41,434/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300
8.5
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 23,790/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Harrier
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Harrier
  • 9,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 21.50 L
₹ 48,153/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
  • 46,630 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9.1
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 9,800 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 32,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
2016 Skoda Octavia
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 36,800 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on Urus

Lamborghini Urus
8.6
0
10

Lamborghini Urus

Starts at ₹ 4.18 - 4.22 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Urus Specifications
View Urus Features

Popular Lamborghini Models

Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus

₹ 4.18 - 4.22 Crore

Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini Huracan

₹ 3.22 - 4.61 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13302 second ago

The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months

Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-11682 second ago

Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu

Maruti-Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
Maruti-Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10467 second ago

The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024

CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6880 second ago

CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.

Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1591 second ago

India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.

Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday
Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was gifted to the actor by her husband, Vignesh Shivan on her birthday

Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Initiates Recall For H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS Motorcycles
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Initiates Recall For H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts

Aprilia RS 457 To Be Showcased At India Bike Week 2023
Aprilia RS 457 To Be Showcased At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Prices for the Aprilia RS 457 could be announced at India Bike Week 2023, while deliveries are likely to begin from early 2024 onwards

ONE Gemini Dual-Chemistry Battery Tested In A BMW iX; Achieves 978.6 Km Range On A Single Charge
ONE Gemini Dual-Chemistry Battery Tested In A BMW iX; Achieves 978.6 Km Range On A Single Charge
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range

Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.

New-Generation Renault Duster - Top 5 Highlights
New-Generation Renault Duster - Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The third-generation Renault Duster has been revealed globally and here's a quick look at what's new on the SUV

JLR India Announces Annual Holiday Service Camp From December 4-9
JLR India Announces Annual Holiday Service Camp From December 4-9
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

JLR India to conduct annual holiday service camp from December 4th-9th at all authorised retailers, offering vehicle check-ups, exclusive offers and more

Lamborghini Huracan Recalled In Australia Over Seatbelt Reminder Glitch
Lamborghini Huracan Recalled In Australia Over Seatbelt Reminder Glitch
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Lamborghini has issued a recall for 77 units of the Huracan EVO, STO, and Tecnica.

Kia Seltos Facelift Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants; Features Deleted
Kia Seltos Facelift Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants; Features Deleted
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Kia Seltos will now be more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved