Lamborghini Confirms Urus PHEV, Huracan Replacement To Debut In 2024; Lanzador-Based EV Due in 2028

The Italian marque has officially announced its plans to expand its electrified portfolio, with significant developments on the horizon.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on February 1, 2024

  • The Italian marque has officially announced its intention to expand its electrified portfolio
  • Lamborghini Urus and Huracan PHEVs are on the list this year
  • Fully electric SUV is planned for 2028

Lamborghini has announced an impending comprehensive update of its model range, introducing advancements aimed at electrification. The initiation of the electrification journey commenced in 2023 with the introduction of the first high-performance electric vehicle (HPEV) hybrid super sports car, the Revuelto. Lamborghini now looks ahead to its plans for 2024 and beyond. The Italian marque has officially announced its intention to expand its electrified portfolio, with significant developments on the horizon.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurburgring

 

 

Among the forthcoming releases, Lamborghini has disclosed plans to introduce the plug-in hybrid hybrid version of the Urus super SUV and the replacement for the Huracan, which will also incorporate hybrid technology, later this year. Furthermore, the company is set to unveil its first fully electric model in 2028, building upon the foundation laid by the Lanzador concept car, which made its debut at the Monterey Car Week in 2023. This will be followed up by an all-electric successor to the Urus in 2029.

 

 

While the Italian sports car manufacturer remains committed to its core supercar offerings, the brand has refrained from revealing extensive details regarding its electric vehicle (EV) roadmap beyond 2029. However, the automaker has outlined targets to reduce emissions by 40 per cent per vehicle by 2030 and pledges to stay sustainable across its operations, including production processes, supply chain management, logistics, and product utilisation. Moreover, Lamborghini says it has maintained carbon neutrality at its Sant’Agata Bolognese production site since 2015.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spied Testing; Hints At Hybrid Powertrain

 

 

Recent sightings of the successor to the Lamborghini Huracan undergoing testing near the company's Sant'Agata Bolognese facility hint at a design character aligned with the Revuelto. However, the focus remains on integrating hybrid powertrains, in line with Lamborghini's vision for its future offerings.

 

