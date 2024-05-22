Login
Lamborghini Huracan Successor Ditches V10 For Plug-In-Hybrid V8 Powertrain

The V8 engine in the supercar will produce 780 bhp and 730 Nm of torque and rev up to 10,000 rpm
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Lamborghini Huracan successor to be a plug-in-hybrid.
  • To feature a 4.0 litre twin turbocharged V8 engine mated to three electric motors.
  • V8 engine will produce 780 bhp and 730 Nm of torque on its own.

Lamborghini has revealed the powertrain details of the much anticipated Huracan successor. Codenamed the ‘634’, the new supercar is expected to be named the Temerario, and will be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining an all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with three electric motors. With the addition of this car to its lineup, Lamborghini will have successfully electrified its entire range of vehicles currently on sale in the global market.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus SE Plug-In Hybrid Is The Most Powerful Urus Yet

Upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Successor Powertrain Details Revealed 1

The V8 engine will churn out 780 bhp and 730 Nm of torque on its own

 

The V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft in the 634 will produce 780 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, significantly higher than what was pumped out by the Huracan's naturally aspirated V10 engine. What’s also notable is that the V8 has a rev limit of 10,000 rpm, making it one of the highest-revving V8 engines in the world. The unit will be mated to three electric motors, two on the front axle, and a third integrated between the engine and gearbox. While Lamborghini hasn’t given a combined output, it is safe to say that it will be around the 900 bhp mark. The supercar will feature a dual-clutch gearbox that delivers power to all four wheels. 

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain Revealed: Restricted To Just 12 Units

Upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Successor Powertrain Details Revealed 2

Spy shots of the upcoming Huracan successor (Source)

 

The supercar has previously been spied testing in a fully camouflaged form. It will likely feature a range of styling cues in line with newer models from the Italian supercar marque. Also, expect it to feature a similar interior layout as the Revuelto. 

 

While its global debut has been confirmed to take place later this year, the Italian marque is yet to reveal the exact date of the event. 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved