Lamborghini Huracan Successor Ditches V10 For Plug-In-Hybrid V8 Powertrain

Lamborghini has revealed the powertrain details of the much anticipated Huracan successor. Codenamed the ‘634’, the new supercar is expected to be named the Temerario, and will be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining an all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with three electric motors. With the addition of this car to its lineup, Lamborghini will have successfully electrified its entire range of vehicles currently on sale in the global market.

The V8 engine will churn out 780 bhp and 730 Nm of torque on its own

The V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft in the 634 will produce 780 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, significantly higher than what was pumped out by the Huracan's naturally aspirated V10 engine. What’s also notable is that the V8 has a rev limit of 10,000 rpm, making it one of the highest-revving V8 engines in the world. The unit will be mated to three electric motors, two on the front axle, and a third integrated between the engine and gearbox. While Lamborghini hasn’t given a combined output, it is safe to say that it will be around the 900 bhp mark. The supercar will feature a dual-clutch gearbox that delivers power to all four wheels.

Spy shots of the upcoming Huracan successor (Source)

The supercar has previously been spied testing in a fully camouflaged form. It will likely feature a range of styling cues in line with newer models from the Italian supercar marque. Also, expect it to feature a similar interior layout as the Revuelto.

While its global debut has been confirmed to take place later this year, the Italian marque is yet to reveal the exact date of the event.