Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain Revealed: Restricted To Just 12 Units

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the new Huracan Sterrato All Terrain, a limited edition line developed by the automaker’s Ad Personam studio. The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain brings a more rugged look to the rough-road-friendly supercar and is one of the final special editions based on the Huracan before the final car rolls off the assembly line later this year. Lamborghini will be building just 12 units of the limited edition offering.

The new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain gets four different camouflage liveries developed by the Ad Personam studio, and each livery takes inspiration from snow, sand, off-beat tracks, and deserts, according to the automaker. The four liveries are called Neve (snow), Sabbia (sand), Bosco (green track), and Terra (gravel).

All liveries of the Sterrato All Terrain get a matte black paint job on the roof and the rear hood, while the supercar comes with factory-fitted roof rails and cross bars. The model rides on 19-inch matte black forged alloy wheels, along with complementary calliper colours and additional lights. The cabin gets the Ad Personam treatment using carbon twill with Alcantara, a dark chrome trim, lasered Sterrato dedicated graphics, and an Ad Personam plate.

There are no changes to the limited edition offering when it comes to powertrain; the Huracan Sterrato All Terrain continues to use the same 5.2-litre V10 engine that develops 602 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque. It’s paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 260 kmph.

The Sterrato boasts a higher ground clearance to take on rough roads well. All 12 units of the Huracan Sterrato All Terrain have been sold out and will be heading to different markets soon. Lamborghini’s order books are full for the Huracan till the end of production. You will be better off pre-booking the Huracan replacement instead, which is set to arrive later this year.