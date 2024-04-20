Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain Revealed: Restricted To Just 12 Units

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain brings a more rugged look to the rough-road-friendly supercar and is a limited-edition model with only 12 examples to be made.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain is designed by the brand’s Ad Personam studio.
  • The Sterrato limited edition gets four camouflage liveries inspired by different terrains.
  • All units have already been sold out.

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the new Huracan Sterrato All Terrain, a limited edition line developed by the automaker’s Ad Personam studio. The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain brings a more rugged look to the rough-road-friendly supercar and is one of the final special editions based on the Huracan before the final car rolls off the assembly line later this year. Lamborghini will be building just 12 units of the limited edition offering. 

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Trademarks ‘Temerario’ Name, Could Be Used For Huracan Successor

 

 

The new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain gets four different camouflage liveries developed by the Ad Personam studio, and each livery takes inspiration from snow, sand, off-beat tracks, and deserts, according to the automaker. The four liveries are called Neve (snow), Sabbia (sand), Bosco (green track), and Terra (gravel). 

 

All liveries of the Sterrato All Terrain get a matte black paint job on the roof and the rear hood, while the supercar comes with factory-fitted roof rails and cross bars. The model rides on 19-inch matte black forged alloy wheels, along with complementary calliper colours and additional lights. The cabin gets the Ad Personam treatment using carbon twill with Alcantara, a dark chrome trim, lasered Sterrato dedicated graphics, and an Ad Personam plate. 

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan STJ Unveiled; Last Lamborghini To Feature A V10 Engine

 

 

There are no changes to the limited edition offering when it comes to powertrain; the Huracan Sterrato All Terrain continues to use the same 5.2-litre V10 engine that develops 602 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque. It’s paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 260 kmph. 

 

The Sterrato boasts a higher ground clearance to take on rough roads well.  All 12 units of the Huracan Sterrato All Terrain have been sold out and will be heading to different markets soon. Lamborghini’s order books are full for the Huracan till the end of production. You will be better off pre-booking the Huracan replacement instead, which is set to arrive later this year. 

 

# Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain# Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato# Huracan Sterrato All Terrain# Huracan Sterrato# Lamborghini# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 26,440/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 18,502/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Lamborghini Huracan

Lamborghini Huracan
8.5

Lamborghini Huracan

Starts at ₹ 3.22 - 4.61 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Huracan Specifications
View Huracan Features

Popular Lamborghini Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Chinese Grand Prix F1 Sprint Report: Max Verstappen Wins First Sprint Race Of The Season
Chinese Grand Prix F1 Sprint Report: Max Verstappen Wins First Sprint Race Of The Season
Honda Unveils New-Gen EVs Under ‘Ye Series’ Ahead Of Auto China 2024
Honda Unveils New-Gen EVs Under ‘Ye Series’ Ahead Of Auto China 2024
Bollywood Director R. Balki Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
Bollywood Director R. Balki Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
Audi Q6 e-tron Long Wheelbase Teased For China, To Debut At Auto China 2024
Audi Q6 e-tron Long Wheelbase Teased For China, To Debut At Auto China 2024
Pininfarina Reveals The First Wearable F1 Trophy: To Be Awarded At Upcoming Chinese GP
Pininfarina Reveals The First Wearable F1 Trophy: To Be Awarded At Upcoming Chinese GP
Ford Unveils Limited-Edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Package
Ford Unveils Limited-Edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Package
All-New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open At Select Dealerships
All-New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open At Select Dealerships
Actor Sai Tamhankar Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Over Rs. 1 Crore
Actor Sai Tamhankar Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Over Rs. 1 Crore
New Suzuki Swift Bags Four Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Tests
New Suzuki Swift Bags Four Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Tests
Aprilia RS 457 Accessories Listed: Quickshifter Priced At Rs 28,000
Aprilia RS 457 Accessories Listed: Quickshifter Priced At Rs 28,000
Lamborghini Huracan STJ Unveiled; Last Lamborghini To Feature A V10 Engine
Lamborghini Huracan STJ Unveiled; Last Lamborghini To Feature A V10 Engine
Lamborghini Trademarks ‘Temerario’ Name, Could Be Used For Huracan Successor
Lamborghini Trademarks ‘Temerario’ Name, Could Be Used For Huracan Successor
Streamer IShowSpeed Gets A Lamborghini Huracan With Special Cristiano Ronaldo Livery
Streamer IShowSpeed Gets A Lamborghini Huracan With Special Cristiano Ronaldo Livery
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain Revealed: Restricted To Just 12 Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved