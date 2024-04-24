Lamborghini Urus SE Plug-In Hybrid Is The Most Powerful Urus Yet

The Lamborghini Urus SE plug-in hybrid has been unveiled as the most powerful iteration of the SUV yet. Set to be showcased at Auto China Beijing 2024, the Urus SE features updates to its design compared to the Urus S and Performante while under the skin the twin-turbo V8 is joined by an electric motor and on-board battery pack to bump up power and torque output.

Styling updates include new headlamps and bonnet up front.

Starting from the front, the Urus SE gets slimmer headlamps with new C-shaped daytime running lamps. The bumper too gets tweaks to the air vents. The bonnet too is new and now stretches down all the way to the grille. The bonnet vents of the Urus S have also been done away with. Down the side little looks to have changed aside from the alloy wheels.

The rear gets a more notable overhaul with the bumper and tailgate both being new units. The cuts and creases have been toned down and there is a new vent-like element spanning the width of the vehicle under the integrated spoiler lip. The tail-lamps retain the Y-shaped light guides seen on the Urus S.

Moving to the cabin, here too there have been some changes to the SUV’s design with the centre console now featuring a strip of leather or alcantara running the width of the dashboard under the central touchscreen. This has resulted in revised positioning for some of the switchgear while the lower touchscreen controlling climate control functions looks to have also moved lower on the centre console. The central touchscreen itself has also grown in size, now measuring 12.3-inches.

Dashboard design has been updated with the second touchscreen sitting lower down and a new fabric strip running along the base of the dashboard; the infotainment touchscreen is also larger at 12.3-inches.

The biggest talking point however is the powertrain. The 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 under the hood now generates 612 bhp and 800 Nm of torque – down from the Urus S’ 657 bhp and 850 Nm. The engine is paired with an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed automatic gearbox that offers an additional 189 bhp and 483 Nm. Total system output stands at 789 bhp and 950 Nm. The electric powertrain of the plug-in hybrid system is paired with a 25.9 kWh battery pack located under the boot floor with Lamborghini claiming an all-electric range of 60 km for the SUV.

Lamborghini claims a 0-100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds – 0.1 seconds faster than the Urus S but 0.1 seconds behind the Urus Performante. 0-200 kmph is dusted in a claimed 11.2 seconds while top speed stands at 312 kmph - higher than the Urus S and Performante.

Lamborghini says that the Urus SE also bring with it a new centrally located longitudinal torque vectoring system that continuously distributes power between the front and rear axles. There is also a new rear electronic limited-slip differential.

Continuing with the new tech, the Urus SE also gains new drive modes – EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance and Recharge. These are offered in addition to the previously available six modes - Strada, Sport, and Corsa for road and track use, and the Neve, Sabbia, and Terra for use off the asphalt. The new PHEV drive modes work in conjunction with the previously offered six drive modes. The Hybrid mode is only offered in Strada drive mode, while Recharge can be selected in Strada, Sport, Corsa and Neve modes.

The Urus SE gets four hybrid-specific drive modes in addition to the original six.

Performance, which unlocks the full power of the SUV can be selected while in Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia and Terra drive modes. The standard fit air suspension also adjusts the vehicle’s ride height based on the drive mode selected.

The new Urus SE will go up against other flagship plug-in hybrid SUVs sold in global markets such as the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne Turbo S e-hybrid and the Range Rover hybrid.