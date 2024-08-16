Login
Lamborghini Temerario Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Leaked images provide the first look at the Huracan successor with full details on the car to be unveiled later tonight.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Huracan successor to feature a high-revving plug-in hybrid powertrain
  • Predecessor's V10 engine makes way for twin-turbo V8
  • Global debut set for late tonight

Images of the Lamborghini Temerario, the successor to the Huracan, have been leaked online ahead of the supercar’s debut tonight, on August 16. The images provide a near-complete look at the supercar’s styling from the front revealing a model that’s design is notably different from its larger V12-powered sibling.
 

Also read: Lamborghini Huracan Successor Ditches V10 For Plug-In-Hybrid V8 Powertrain
 

The Temerario features a sharp and angular design though it's not as busy as that of the larger Revuelto. The Ypsilon design elements have been done away with as well with the Temerario instead featuring hexagonal design detailing instead. Starting from the front, the low-set nose features sleek twin-barrel projector headlamps positioned at the base of the heavily contoured bonnet. Lower down, the bumper adds to the supercar’s exotic looks with its large and angular air inlets, hexagonal lighting elements and noticeable splitter at its base.
 Lamborghini Temerario 2

 

Also read: Lamborghini Urus SE Launched In India At Rs 4.57 Crore
 

Moving the side, the Temerario features a prominent cooling vent ahead of the rear wheels with secondary vents visible at the base of the B pillars. The supercar sits on large Y-spoke alloy wheels with the units at the front measuring 20-inches. IT however remains to be seen if the supercar will feature a staggered wheel set-up.
 

The rear is still under wraps for now, though, based on Lamborghini’s teasers and images of test cars does reveal most of the rear-end design. The Temerario will feature hexagonal-shaped tail lamps with the exhaust exiting at the top of the bumper while a prominent diffuser sits down below.

 

ALso read: Lamborghini Huracan Successor To Make Its World Premiere On August 16

 

Lamborghini Temerario 3

 

Coming to the powertrain, Lamborghini has confirmed months ago that the Huracan naturally aspirated V10 makes way for a new twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain in the Temerario. At the heart of the powerplant will be a newly developed 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a trifecta of electric motors. The V8 motor will produce 780 bhp and 730 Nm and will redline at 10,000 rpm. Total system output however yet to be revealed. The engine will send power to the wheels via a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

# Lamborghini# Lamborghini Temerario# Lamborghini Super Car# Lamborghini cars# Lamborghini Huracan successor images# Lamborghini Huracan successor
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

