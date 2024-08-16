Lamborghini Temerario Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Images of the Lamborghini Temerario, the successor to the Huracan, have been leaked online ahead of the supercar’s debut tonight, on August 16. The images provide a near-complete look at the supercar’s styling from the front revealing a model that’s design is notably different from its larger V12-powered sibling.



The Temerario features a sharp and angular design though it's not as busy as that of the larger Revuelto. The Ypsilon design elements have been done away with as well with the Temerario instead featuring hexagonal design detailing instead. Starting from the front, the low-set nose features sleek twin-barrel projector headlamps positioned at the base of the heavily contoured bonnet. Lower down, the bumper adds to the supercar’s exotic looks with its large and angular air inlets, hexagonal lighting elements and noticeable splitter at its base.



Moving the side, the Temerario features a prominent cooling vent ahead of the rear wheels with secondary vents visible at the base of the B pillars. The supercar sits on large Y-spoke alloy wheels with the units at the front measuring 20-inches. IT however remains to be seen if the supercar will feature a staggered wheel set-up.



The rear is still under wraps for now, though, based on Lamborghini’s teasers and images of test cars does reveal most of the rear-end design. The Temerario will feature hexagonal-shaped tail lamps with the exhaust exiting at the top of the bumper while a prominent diffuser sits down below.

Coming to the powertrain, Lamborghini has confirmed months ago that the Huracan naturally aspirated V10 makes way for a new twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain in the Temerario. At the heart of the powerplant will be a newly developed 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a trifecta of electric motors. The V8 motor will produce 780 bhp and 730 Nm and will redline at 10,000 rpm. Total system output however yet to be revealed. The engine will send power to the wheels via a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.