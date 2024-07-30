Lamborghini Huracan Successor To Make Its World Premiere On August 16

Lamborghini has confirmed that its long-anticipated successor to the Huracan supercar, codenamed the ‘634’, will make its debut on August 16. The car will make its debut at the Monterey Car Week in California, which is also where the company showcased its all-electric Lanzador concept last year. This supercar has been spotted testing multiple times, giving us an idea of what the production-spec model might look like. Expected to be named the Temerario, this model will be powered by a hybrid powertrain that combines a V8 engine with a couple of electric motors. With the launch of this model, Lamborghini will have successfully electrified its entire lineup of cars on sale in the global market.

The car is expected to be called the Temerario

Images of test mules that have surfaced in recent years have pointed to the supercar sporting slim, slit-like headlights up front and hexagonal lighting elements on the front bumper. The silhouette of the supercar appears to be similar to its predecessor, with design elements such as the low-slung hood that slants downwards, the short glasshouse, and a wide rear section. Towards the rear, the supercar is expected to feature tail lamps similar to the Revuelto, with its exhaust mounted in between the two tail lamp units. While the interior of the car hasn’t been spied on as of now, we expect it to have a cabin layout in line with the V12-powered Revuelto.

The car will be powered by a hybrid powertrain with a V8 engine

The V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft in the car will produce 780 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, significantly higher than what was pumped out by the Huracan's naturally aspirated V10 engine. What’s also notable is that the V8 has a rev limit of 10,000 rpm, making it one of the highest-revving V8 engines in the world. The unit will be mated to three electric motors, two on the front axle, and a third integrated between the engine and gearbox. While Lamborghini hasn’t given a combined output, it is safe to say that it will be around the 900 bhp mark. The supercar will feature a dual-clutch gearbox that delivers power to all four wheels.

