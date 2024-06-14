Lego Reveals New Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Set

The Lego set for adults is easily the smartest business decision the head honchos at the toy company could ever take. The toy maker continues to bring Lego sets across different forms and fully grown folks lap it up one package at a time. Joining this list of ultra-desirable Lego sets is the new Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole. Part of the Lego Icons lineup, the new pack is 1,506 pieces of unadulterated joy as you put together the iconic Italian supercar.



The Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Lego set is a detailed recreation of the supercar complete with scissor doors and a V12 engine. It gets a detailed cabin with a working steering, which will move the wheels as directed. The front trunk opens, while the rear hood exposes a detailed engine bay housing the V12. Moreover, the scissor doors are functional on the Lego Countach.



The Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole was in production from 1974 to 1990. The supercar is an icon and getting hands on one is truly the stuff of dreams for petrolheads. It was powered by a 5.2-litre petrol engine, which would denote the 5000 in the name, while the Quattrovalvole stood for the four valves per cylinder configuration.



The Lamborghini Countach was resurrected in 2021 in a modern-classic avatar with a hybrid V12 powertrain. The motor could make up to 803 bhp and was inspired by the early Countach LP400. The old-school design housed into a modern-day body bodes well with enthusiasts and all 112 units commissioned to be built have been sold out.



While the new Countach remains out of reach, you can get your hands on the Lego Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole that’s designed for people 18 years or older. Sales begin on July 1, 2024, and will set you back by $180 (about Rs. 15,000).