Legoland Denmark Unveils Life-Sized Lego Ferrari Monza SP1

Legoland Denmark has introduced a new attraction for car enthusiasts and Lego lovers alike: a life-sized replica of the Ferrari Monza SP1 made entirely from Lego bricks. The replica was constructed using over 3,83,000 Lego bricks and closely resembles the design of the original single-seat sports car. The exhibit, called "Ferrari Build and Race," allows visitors to construct their own Lego Ferrari models and experience driving them on a virtual version of Ferrari's Fiorano test track.

In addition to admiring the life-sized Lego Ferrari, visitors have the opportunity to build their own Ferrari models using Lego bricks. These creations are then scanned and brought to life in a digital form, allowing visitors to virtually drive their Lego Ferraris on the Fiorano track.

The actual Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, released as limited-run models in 2018, feature a powerful 6.5-litre V12 engine producing 800 bhp. They can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and reach speeds exceeding 300 kmph.

The Monza SP1 is a single-seater, while the SP2 can accommodate a passenger. Both models incorporate the "Virtual Wind Shield" feature, redirecting airflow around the occupants for enhanced comfort during high-speed drives.

The construction of the life-sized Lego Ferrari Monza SP1 took 339 days and was built with assistance from Ferrari designers to ensure accuracy. While the Lego Monza SP1 is exclusive to Legoland Denmark, fans of Ferrari can still enjoy a smaller-scale version through Lego's "Technic" model of the Daytona SP3. This option provides enthusiasts with the opportunity to assemble their own miniature Ferrari and display their passion for Italian supercars at a more affordable price.