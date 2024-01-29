Login

New Aston Martin Vantage Teased Ahead Of February 12 Debut

The new Aston Martin Vantage will continue to be powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

Published on January 29, 2024

Story
  • New Vantage to be offered only with a twin-turbo V8
  • The teaser shot reveals wider rear arches compared to the ongoing model
  • Aston Martin to also reveal the new AMR24 Formula 1 car and Vantage GT3 on Feb 12

Aston Martin has announced today that it plans to unveil its latest sportscar, the new Vantage, on February 12. The British carmaker released a teaser photo to give us a glimpse of what's to come. While there aren't any details of the Vantage so far, spy shots have been circulating on the internet, which indicates that, like the new DB12, this upcoming Vantage could be more of a significant refresh than an all-new model. The brand plans to unveil the new AMR24 Formula 1 car and the Vantage GT3 alongside the new Vantage.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin Revives Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar Project For 2025 Season

Going by the spy shots the Vantage will get a revised fascia, which includes larger headlights and a more conservative grille. Also, the turn signals will be added to the side mirror caps. But the teaser image released by the brand does reveal some styling elements, such as a prominent body line that nearly splits the Vantage's door in half, essentially carrying over from the current model. The rear wheel arches appear somewhat extended, as does the side skirt.

 

Also Read: UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment

Under the hood of the upcoming Vantage should be the same Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 motor that powers the current Vantage and the DB12. The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged unit produced 503 bhp in the older Vantage, so we can expect to see a slight power bump over the older model. The automaker however will not offer a V12 engine option in the new Vantage.

 

Image Source 

