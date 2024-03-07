Login

Aston Martin Unveils New Vantage Safety Car For 2024 Formula 1 Season

Based on the upgraded 2024 Vantage, the new Safety Car features an enhanced aero package but gets no changes to the engine.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 7, 2024

    Aston Martin has answered the call for a faster Formula 1 Safety Car with the debut of the upgraded Vantage F1 Safety Car. Making its public debut at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the new Vantage Safety Car is based on the 2024 Vantage and gets a substantial power increase of 153 bhp over its predecessor, bringing its total output to an impressive 656 bhp.
     

    Compared to its road-going counterpart, the F1 Safety Car features a more aggressive aerodynamic package, including a prominent front splitter and a sizable rear wing, enhancing both performance and downforce. Even the roof-mounted light bar has been redesigned for improved aerodynamics.


     

    Inside the cabin, significant changes have been made to the road car to accommodate the demands of Formula 1 duties. Recaro bucket seats with racing harnesses replace the standard seats, providing optimal support for driver Bernd Mayländer and a passenger. The centre console now hosts a multitude of buttons for essential FIA systems, while two additional screens display vital race information and a rearview camera feed. Lime Essence trim, exclusive to the Vantage F1 Safety Car, pays homage to Aston Martin's iconic Racing Green livery.
     

    Under the hood, the Vantage Safety Car gets the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine as the road car with Aston Martin saying it has not made any upgrades to the unit or the drivetrain.
     

    Since 2021, Aston Martin has collaborated with Mercedes-Benz to provide Formula 1 Safety Cars, with the AMG GT Black Series sharing duties alongside the Vantage. Both cars feature an AMG twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, highlighting the shared DNA between the two manufacturers.


     

    Bernd Mayländer, FIA Safety Car Driver, expressed his excitement about the new Vantage, praising its handling and performance. With its enhanced capabilities, the Vantage F1 Safety Car is poised to ensure swift and safe responses during on-track deployments, embodying Aston Martin's commitment to excellence in motorsport.
     

    Alongside the Vantage F1 Safety Car, the DBX707 SUV will continue its role as the official medical car, providing essential support during Formula 1 events. As Aston Martin gears up for the 2024 season, the Vantage F1 Safety Car stands ready to lead the pack with performance and precision on the world's greatest circuits.

