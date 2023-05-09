Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Sells For Staggering USD 1.35 Million!

In the world of cars, there are few vehicles that have captured the imagination of enthusiasts quite like the 2000 Nissan R34 GT-R. And when it comes to the R34, one car stands out above all the rest, the iconic blue R34 GT-R driven by Paul Walker in the blockbuster movie "Fast and Furious". Paul Walker, the beloved actor who played the role of Brian O'Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise, was known for his love of cars, both on and off-screen. One of the most iconic cars associated with him was his personal Nissan R34 GT-R, which was featured in the fourth part of the Fast and Furious series. The car recently made headlines when it was sold for a staggering USD 1.35 million (13.5 crore) at the Bonhams auction, leaving car enthusiasts and Fast and Furious fans feeling sentimental about the sale.

The Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R is fondly referred to as Godzilla

From 1999 to 2002, the Japanese automaker produced the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, fondly referred to as "Godzilla." This tuner car represents the final generation of the celebrated straight-six RB26DETT engine and is a final progression from the ground-breaking R33 and R32 model series. The R34 was created to be a more polished version of its predecessors, featuring some outstanding handling capabilities and technology. In the turner space, it ranks as one of the most desired cars for aftermarket modifications.

The R34 can be capable of clocking a top speed of 155mph

In the movie, Paul Walker drove a modified version of the Nissan R34 GT-R that was upgraded with high-performance parts that are popular in the car modification culture. Powered by the RB26DETT mill, the 2.6-litre twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder motor has an upgraded intercooler and aftermarket exhaust system, an increase in turbo boost pressure, allegedly bumping the engine's output to around 557 bhp. In stock form, the R34 can be capable of clocking a top speed of 155mph. This car was a crucial part of the film's storyline, and it helped to establish Brian's character as a skilled driver and a true car enthusiast.

Also Read: Nissan R34 GT-R From Fast And Furious 4 To Be Auctioned Soon

Kaizo Industries bought the car from Japan and imported it to the US without an engine

Kaizo Industries bought the car from Japan and imported it to the US without an engine. After sourcing the correct RB26 engine and its related components, they reassembled the car in California and registered it as a kit car. This was a smart way to circumvent regulations and begin the life of a "Fast and Furious" speed machine.

Source - Bonhams