Nissan R34 GT-R From Fast And Furious 4 To Be Auctioned Soon

The Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R was a car that was immortalised by its role in the Fast and Furious series and by the man who drove it, the late Paul Walker. Scenes of the car racing through the street of Los Angeles and Miami are still fresh in many fans’ memories.

Now fans will have a chance to get their hands on one of these Japanese icons from the movie franchise. The iconic Bayside Blue 2000 R34 Skyline GT-R from Fast and Furious 4 is all set to be auctioned in an online auction at Bonhams. However, there will be no doubt that it will go for an eye-watering rate as ordinary R34 GT-Rs currently go for upward of $150,000 in auctions around the world. The auction will go live on April 28 and will close a week later on May 5.

The interior of the car features a custom roll-cage and a dashboard-mounted PC.

The car features a lot of modifications to make it more racing-focused that include the installation of a custom roll cage, a dashboard-mounted PC, OMP custom racing bucket seats along with a Turbonetics intercooler that was added to the 2.6-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine. On the exterior, the car also features 19 x 11 Volk Racing RE30 wheels and a Nismo NE-1 exhaust.

The car has a Turbonetics intercooler that was added to the RB26 straight-six engine.

Bonhams said: “In its iconic Bayside Blue colour, this scene-stealing modern classic is unquestionably one of the most notable and covetable vehicles from the most celebrated automotive film franchise of all time. What’s more, the timeless Nissan GT-R has seen an exponential rise in global interest and this is one of, if not the most significant example of the ‘Godzilla’ in the world, with an unmatched provenance. It is an instantly recognisable example of a timeless design, built to the precise personal specification of a most celebrated (and now sadly missed) true enthusiast. This is surely a don’t miss opportunity for any Skyline enthusiast or a Fast & Furious fan.”