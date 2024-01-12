McLaren 750S Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.91 Crore
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on January 12, 2024
- Powered by an uprated 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.
- 29 kg lighter than the McLaren 720S.
- Can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and do 0-200 kmph in 7.2 seconds.
McLaren has launched its latest supercar, the 750S, in the Indian market. The supercar can be had in both coupe (Rs 5.91 crore) and Spider (Rs 6.58 crore) guises (all prices, ex-showroom, India). Initially unveiled in April 2023, the 750S succeeded the 720S and features an uprated version of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.
Also Read: McLaren Introduces Its Latest Track Weapon – The 750S
The 750S gets an extended front-end splitter, new rear wheel arch vents and sill air intakes
On the cosmetic front, the car looks identical to its predecessor, the 720S save for a few aerodynamic enhancements such as an extended front-end splitter, new rear wheel arch vents and sill air intakes along with a larger rear wing. The supercar is also 29 kg lighter than the 720S, thanks to weight-saving measures like carbonfibre racing seats, forged wheels, and revised suspension components. This makes the supercar McLaren’s lightest and most powerful series-production vehicle, with a segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 579 bhp-per-tonne with a dry weight of just 1,277kg. The Spider is 49 kg heavier than the coupe.
The 750S gets carbonfibre racing seats.
Inside, the 750S gets an 8.0-inch central touchscreen and driver-centric instrument display, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features on the supercar include Nappa leather upholstery, wireless charging and a premium Bowers and Wilkins sound system. It also comes with a revised front lift system that raises the front of the vehicle twice as fast as the previous one. Additionally, the McLaren Control Launcher system is also available, which allows users to customise the powertrain, handling modes (Comfort, Sport, or Track), transmission, and aerodynamics.
Also Read: McLaren GTS Globally Unveiled; Replaces The McLaren GT
The 750S can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds
The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor on the car now produces 740 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, 30 bhp and 30 Nm more than the predecessor. Power is still sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, but the final-drive ratios have been reduced to improve top-end performance. All this means that the 750S can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and do 0-200 kmph in 7.2 seconds (7.3 seconds for the Spider).
Last Updated on January 12, 2024
