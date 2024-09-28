Login
McLaren P1 Successor To Be Named W1; Debut On October 6

The McLaren W1 will be the successor to the iconic P1 plug-in hybrid supercar which debuted in 2013
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • McLaren's latest supercar will be named the W1.
  • Will succeed the P1 supercar.
  • To debut on October 6.

McLaren Automotive has revealed that its upcoming supercar will be christened the W1. Slated to be unveiled on October 6, at 13:00 BST, the W1 will be revealed on the 50th anniversary of McLaren's inaugural World Championship win in Formula 1 with Emerson Fittipaldi. The W1 will be the successor to the iconic P1 plug-in hybrid supercar which debuted in 2013 and was in production for the following two years. Production of the W1 is expected to be limited to around 400 units.

 

Also ReadNew Aston Martin Vanquish Unveiled; Retains V12, Has 345 KMPH Top Speed
Mc Laren P1 Successor To Be Named W1 Debut On October 6 1 McLaren's successor to the P1 will be named the W1

 

While the information on the supercar is limited, it will likely feature a vastly different design from the rest of McLaren’s current lineup and could feature butterfly-style doors. It is also expected to feature more sophisticated technology than the P1. Also, expect the W1 to be lighter than the P1 with a range of weight-saving components. This will also be paired with tech to make it more aerodynamically efficient than the P1. 

 

Also ReadNew Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore
 

According to reports, the W1 will be powered by an all-new hybrid powertrain which combines a V8 engine with either one or more electric motors. The power output is expected is expected to cross the 1000 bhp threshold. The car is also likely to feature a lightweight battery pack inspired by Formula 1 technology, similar to the unit used in the Artura plug-in-hybrid supercar. 


 

