New Aston Martin Vanquish To Feature Twin-Turbo V12 Producing 824 Bhp And 1,000 Nm

The new Vanquish is expected to make its debut later this year, almost seven years after it went out of production.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Aston Martin Vanquish to feature a V12 engine.
  • The V12 engine will receive a number of revisions and will make 824 bhp and 1000 Nm.
  • Expected to make its global debut later this year.

Aston Martin has confirmed its upcoming Vanquish supercar will be powered by a twin-turbocharged V12 engine. The brand has revealed that the engine will churn out a massive 824 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful vehicles ever made by the British marque. The brand has also posted a video revealing the sound of the V12 engine. The Aston Martin Vanquish is expected to make its global debut later this year.  

Also Read: New Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore

The new Vanquish is expected to feature a similar interior layout as the DB12 and the Vantage 

 

The Vanquish was one of the brand’s most revered model names, until it went out of production in 2017. The latest version of the supercar is expected to feature an all-new design and cabin, likely to be in line with newer models from the brand such as the DB12 and the Vantage.

 

The new V12 engine in the car receives a number of revisions such as a strengthened cylinder block and conrods, redesigned cylinder heads incorporating reprofiled camshafts, new intake and exhaust ports, along with repositioned spark plugs and new higher flowrate fuel injectors. Aston has also fitted the car with new turbochargers. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Aston Martin DBX Unveiled With New Interior; To Only Be Sold In 707 Guise

The V12 engine in the Vanquish will receive a range of revisions, resulting in a higher power output

 

The new Vanquish will be positioned above the V8-powered Vantage and DB12 in Aston Martin’s lineup. The brand has also stated that it will be a more low-volume supercar than its V8-powered lineup, and that it will only produce the hand-built V12 engine in limited numbers every year. 

