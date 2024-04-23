New Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore

Aston Martin has officially launched the upgraded Vantage sports car in India at Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom) before options. Unveiled globally earlier this year, the upgraded Vantage receives a number of changes over its predecessor both on the surface and under the skin.

Starting with the looks, the new Vantage gets an updated fascia with a wider grille, a new bumper, revised headlamps and a new bonnet. The vents behind the front wheels too have been redesigned while round the back it gets a new bumper with redesigned air vents. The Vantage sits on 21-inch satin silver alloy wheels as standard.

While the cosmetic update to the exterior is not the most comprehensive, it’s the cabin that has taken a big leap forward.

The updated Vantage gets an all-new interior with little in common with its predecessor in terms of design and technology. The centre console now houses a new 10.35-inch touchscreen infotainment system – also seen on the DB12 – while all the switchgear has been revised as well. The driver also gets a new digital instrument cluster aside from a new design steering.

Under the skin, the biggest update is to the engine with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 reworked to develop an additional 153 bhp and 115 Nm over the outgoing Vantage V8. Total power stands at 656 bhp and 800 Nm with 0-100 kmph dusted in a claimed 3.5 seconds and the sports car hitting a top speed of over 325 kmph. In comparison, the outgoing Vantage V12 developed 690 bhp and 753 Nm and hit a top speed of 322 kmph. The upgrades to the engine are accompanied by revisions to the suspension set-up for greater agility. Stopping power comes from steel disc brakes at all four corners with carbon ceramic brakes offered as an option.

Aston Martin will also offer a host of customisation options including paint finishes from its bespoke Q division, different alloy wheels designs, lightweight carbonfibre seats, carbon ceramic disc brakes and more.

The new Vantage will go up against models such as the Ferrari Roma, Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and BMW M8.