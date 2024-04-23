Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore

The upgraded Vantage develops 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque and is the fastest iteration of the sports car till date.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Vantage made it global debut earlier this year
  • 4.0-litre V8 now produces 656 bhp and 800 Nm
  • Cabin gets notable overhaul with new tech

Aston Martin has officially launched the upgraded Vantage sports car in India at Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom) before options. Unveiled globally earlier this year, the upgraded Vantage receives a number of changes over its predecessor both on the surface and under the skin.

 

Also read: 2024 Aston Martin DBX Unveiled With New Interior; To Only Be Sold In 707 Guise
 

Starting with the looks, the new Vantage gets an updated fascia with a wider grille, a new bumper, revised headlamps and a new bonnet. The vents behind the front wheels too have been redesigned while round the back it gets a new bumper with redesigned air vents. The Vantage sits on 21-inch satin silver alloy wheels as standard.

 

 

While the cosmetic update to the exterior is not the most comprehensive, it’s the cabin that has taken a big leap forward.

 

Also read: Also Read: Adrian Hallmark Quits Bentley, Appointed New Aston Martin CEO

 

The updated Vantage gets an all-new interior with little in common with its predecessor in terms of design and technology. The centre console now houses a new 10.35-inch touchscreen infotainment system – also seen on the DB12 – while all the switchgear has been revised as well. The driver also gets a new digital instrument cluster aside from a new design steering.

 

 

Under the skin, the biggest update is to the engine with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 reworked to develop an additional 153 bhp and 115 Nm over the outgoing Vantage V8. Total power stands at 656 bhp and 800 Nm with 0-100 kmph dusted in a claimed 3.5 seconds and the sports car hitting a top speed of over 325 kmph. In comparison, the outgoing Vantage V12 developed 690 bhp and 753 Nm and hit a top speed of 322 kmph. The upgrades to the engine are accompanied by revisions to the suspension set-up for greater agility. Stopping power comes from steel disc brakes at all four corners with carbon ceramic brakes offered as an option.

 

Also read: 2025 Aston Martin Vantage Unveiled: Gets Upgraded 656 BHP V8, Revised Chassis
 

Aston Martin will also offer a host of customisation options including paint finishes from its bespoke Q division, different alloy wheels designs, lightweight carbonfibre seats, carbon ceramic disc brakes and more.

 

The new Vantage will go up against models such as the Ferrari Roma, Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and BMW M8.

# Aston Martin# Aston Martin Vantage# Aston Martin Vantage V8# 2024 Aston Martin Vantage# Aston Martin Vantage Price# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20 Lakh
₹ 42,305/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage
7.8

Aston Martin Vantage

Starts at ₹ 2.95 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Vantage Specifications
View Vantage Features

Popular Aston Martin Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get Price Hikes of Rs. 1,500
Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get Price Hikes of Rs. 1,500
Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant
Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant
Hero MotoCorp Sees A Change In Top Management; Vikram Kasbekar To Head R&D
Hero MotoCorp Sees A Change In Top Management; Vikram Kasbekar To Head R&D
Bajaj Auto Appoints Ramtilak Ananthan As Chief Technology Officer
Bajaj Auto Appoints Ramtilak Ananthan As Chief Technology Officer
Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Revealed
Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Revealed
China’s Keeway Acquires Italian Motorcycle Brand Morbidelli
China’s Keeway Acquires Italian Motorcycle Brand Morbidelli
MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship
MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship
BYD Shark Name Confirmed For Upcoming Hybrid Pickup Truck
BYD Shark Name Confirmed For Upcoming Hybrid Pickup Truck
2024 Aston Martin DBX Unveiled With New Interior; To Only Be Sold In 707 Guise
2024 Aston Martin DBX Unveiled With New Interior; To Only Be Sold In 707 Guise
Adrian Hallmark Quits Bentley, Appointed New Aston Martin CEO
Adrian Hallmark Quits Bentley, Appointed New Aston Martin CEO
Aston Martin Unveils New Vantage Safety Car For 2024 Formula 1 Season
Aston Martin Unveils New Vantage Safety Car For 2024 Formula 1 Season
Aston Martin's First Electric Vehicle Delayed; Will Arrive In 2026
Aston Martin's First Electric Vehicle Delayed; Will Arrive In 2026
Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved