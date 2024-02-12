Login

2025 Aston Martin Vantage Unveiled: Gets Upgraded 656 BHP V8, Revised Chassis

As facelifts go, Aston Martin has gone all out with the Vantage which includes a huge boost in power and a revised chassis
By Yash Sunil

3 mins read

Published on February 12, 2024

Highlights

  • Its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor produces 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque
  • The Vantage has a claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 325 kmph
  • Features a larger front grille, Matrix LED headlights, and a wider rear bumper

After six years on the market, the Aston Martin Vantage has received a massive update. In addition to sporting refreshed looks, it has debuted with a significant power increase and chassis revisions. The British supercar manufacturer states this model is the most driver-focused and fastest Vantage since its inception.

 

The previous generation of the Vantage was first launched in 2018

 

Powering the 2025 Vantage is an upgraded 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, a substantial 153 bhp and 115 Nm more than the outgoing model.

 

The twin-turbocharged V8 motor produces 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque

 

Aston Martin has upgraded the AMG-derived engine by modifying the cam profiles, optimising the compression ratios, fitting larger turbochargers, and increasing cooling. The V8 is mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic that sends power to the rear wheels. The Vantage can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds (claimed) and achieve a top speed of 325 kmph. A new launch control system and an adjustable traction control system aid the car's improved acceleration.

 

It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds (claimed) and achieve a top speed of 325 kmph.

 

The upgrades aren't just retained to the engine; plenty of other performance improvements have also been made to make the Vantage faster and more agile. For starters, the front cross member has been re-engineered and repositioned; there is more lateral strength between the rear suspension towers and adaptive dampers have been fitted.

 

Carbon ceramic brakes are an optional extra.

 

The 2025 Vantage will come standard with 21-inch forged wheels wrapped in bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres measuring 275/35 up front and 325/30 at the rear. Cast-iron brake discs are standard, while carbon ceramic brakes are an optional extra and save 27 kg worth of unsprung weight.

 

The sports car also rocks a wider rear bumper and larger tailpipes

 

While there are a host of mechanical changes, not much has changed when it comes to the Vantage's design and styling. The most prominent changes are at the front, which include a larger front grille and the Matrix LED headlights, which make it look a lot like the DB12. The sports car also rocks a wider rear bumper and larger tailpipes, and in addition to the standard paint options, can be ordered with one of three available liveries. 

 

Following in the footsteps of the DB12, the dashboard has been overhauled

 

Following in the footsteps of the DB12, the Vantage's dashboard has been overhauled. It houses a new 10.25-inch infotainment system complemented by plenty of physical buttons and switches. An 11-speaker, 390-watt audio system is standard, while a 15-speaker, 1,170-watt system from Bowers & Wilkins is an option.

 

Expect the revamped Vantage to arrive on Indian shores in the second half of 2024. Last year, the British marque had introduced the DB12 in India at Rs 4.59 crore (ex-showroom). 

