Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore

Aston Martin has launched the all-new DB12 in India at a price tag of Rs 4.59 crore (ex-showroom). First unveiled in May 2023, the DB12 is solely available with a V8 engine unlike its predecessor, the DB11 which was available with both V8 and V12 powertrain options. However, it is worth noting that the V8 engine in the DB12 makes higher power figures than the V12 engine in its predecessor. The DB12’s main rivals in the Indian market will be the Ferrari Roma and Bentley Continental GT.

The DB12 features an evolved design over its predecessor with new headlamps and a larger version of the signature Aston Martin grille. The car also looks proportionally larger than the DB11. However, the DB12’s cabin was developed in-house by Aston Martin and features an all-new design, unlike the DB11, which had an interior developed in part with Mercedes-Benz. The cabin gets an all-new 10.25-inch central screen with a host of switchgear beneath it. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with online connectivity features such as over-the-air (OTA) updates and other subscription features.

Coming to the powertrain, the DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine churning out 671 bhp and almost 800 Nm of peak torque. As a result of modified cam profiles, optimised compression ratios, larger diameter turbochargers, and increased cooling, the car churns 34 per cent more power than the V8 on the DB11 and even surpasses the older V12 in terms of numbers. This helps the car go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and attain a top speed of 325 kmph. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and gets 5 drive modes including Wet, Individual, GT, Sport, and Sport+ modes.