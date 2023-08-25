Aston Martin DB12 To Launch In India On September 29

Aston Martin’s latest addition to the DB range, the DB12 is all set to launch in India on September 29. Globally unveiled 4 months ago, Aston Martin calls the DB12 a ‘Super Tourer. Unlike the DB11 which came in both V8 and V12 guises, the DB12 will be solely available with a V8 engine. However, the AMG-sourced engine in question puts out more power than the V12 that came in its predecessor.

Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 Revealed; Revised V8 Powertrain Makes 671 bhp

The fascia gets a larger version of the signature Aston Martin grille

While the DB12’s design does hold a certain level of similarity to its predecessor, borrowing some elements like the C-shaped taillamps, things are not all the same. The fascia now has new headlights and a larger version of the signature Aston Martin grille. The overall proportions of the car now look beefier than its predecessor. While the interior of the DB11 had been developed in part, with Mercedes-Benz, the DB12’s interior has been completely developed in-house by Aston Martin and features a 10.25-inch central screen with a host of switchgear beneath it. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with online connectivity features such as over-the-air (OTA) updates and other subscription features.

Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 Volante Convertible Revealed With 671 BHP V8

Unlike its predecessor, the DB12’s interior has been completely developed in-house by Aston Martin

Coming to the powertrain, the DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine churning out 671 bhp and almost 800 Nm of peak torque. As a result of modified cam profiles, optimised compression ratios, larger diameter turbochargers, and increased cooling, the car produces up to 34 per cent more power than the V8 on the DB11 and even surpasses the older V12 in terms of numbers. This helps the car go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and attain a top speed of 325 kmph. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and gets 5 drive modes including Wet, Individual, GT, Sport, and Sport+ modes.

While there is no word on the car’s pricing yet, we expect it to be in the range of Rs 4.5 to 5 crore (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the car will rival the likes of the Ferrari Roma and the Bentley Continental GT in the Indian market.