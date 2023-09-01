Login

Upcoming Car Launches In September 2023: Honda Elevate, Volvo C40 Recharge And More!

Carmakers are gearing up for the festive season with several launches slated for this month
By Dhruv Attri

3 mins read

31-Aug-23 06:52 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Elevate is the first new Honda SUV to be launched in India since the CR-V that came in 2018. 
  • Tata Motors to hold a big unveiling on 14 September
  • Mercedes EQE will be launched on 15 September

Several automakers are set to launch new cars in the month of September. The list ranges from mass market offerings in popular segments to some extremely niche products from luxury brands. Take a look. 

The Elevate is the first new Honda SUV to be launched in India since the CR-V that came in 2018. 

 

Honda Elevate (September 4)

The latest Honda in town is supposed to take on established rivals when it's launched this month. The Elevate is a petrol-only model that's available with either a stick shift or a CVT automatic. The Elevate gets a sunroof, wireless charging and level 2 ADAS features. Its likely to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: All-New Honda Elevate Review: In Photos 

The C40 is the coupe-SUV derivative of the XC40 Recharge.

 

Volvo C40 Recharge (September 4)

The C40 Recharge coupe-SUV is all set to launch in India with prices expected to be slightly higher than Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a 78 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 530 km (WLTP) and can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. 

 

On the inside, it gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 12.3-inch driver display. It also features vegan interiors, panoramic glass roof and dual zone climate control. Safety net comprises six airbags, level 3 ADAS features and 360-degree camera. 

 

Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Review: Is It The Best EV From Volvo?

This will be the most significant update to the Nexon since its launch in 2017. 

 

New Tata Nexon (Expected: September 14)

The Tata Nexon facelift has been spied numerous times in blurry pics till now but you might soon be able to see it in real life when it reaches a Tata showroom near you. It will get a refreshed exterior, new interior and features like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen unit. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is likely to be replaced by a 1.2-litre T-GDi petrol engine. 

 

Current Tata Nexon EV Max shown for reference

 

New Tata Nexon EV (Expected: 14 September)

Tata is also expected to launch the Nexon EV facelift along with the internal combustion version. The exterior changes are likely to be the same as the interior ones. While the Nexon EV Max received the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, we can expect a newer driver display and more airbags than the current two. There are no details about the powertrain yet but we expect a tweak in performance and range of the car.

EQE will be the second electric SUV from Mercedes in India

 

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV (September 15)

Mercedes-Benz is all set to expand its EV portfolio in India. It had earlier launched the EQS and then the EQB. The EQE will be the second SUV electric car in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio in India. The EQE is the electric version of the GLE but with EV-specific styling. It features a 56-inch MBUX-powered hyper screen inside the cabin which includes three displays. 

 

The EQE is available in three variants with rear and AWD options. India could get the AWD variants with claimed range expected to go up to 433 km at most. The EQE will take on the Audi Q8 e-tron and the BMW iX.

 

Also Read: 5 New 4WD/AWD SUVs Launched In The Last 1 Year: Maruti Jimny, Mahindra Scorpio & More

The DB12 looks sleek

 

Aston Martin DB12 (September 29)

The British marquee is bringing the successor to the DB11 to India. The ‘Super Tourer’ will be priced at Rs 4.8 crores (ex-showroom) before any optional extras. The Aston Martin DB12 is powered by a Mercedes-sourced 4.0-litre V8 twin turbo petrol that belts out 671 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The 0-100 kph in 3.6 seconds while the top speed is around 325 kmph. 

 

Jeep is also set to bring some updates to its variant lineup on 14 September. We’re expecting special editions with mild updates to its existing lineup. 

# honda elevate# aston martin db12# volvo c40 recharge# mercedes-benz eqe# SUVs# new cars# upcoming cars in India

