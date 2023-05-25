Aston Martin DB12 Revealed; Revised V8 Powertrain Makes 671 bhp

On the occasion of its 110th anniversary, Aston Martin has unveiled its all-new DB12 grand tourer. Aston Martin calls the new DB12 a 'super tourer', terming it the best DB model it has ever produced to date. The AMG-sourced V8 now churns out more power than ever, owing to a series of upgrades. This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the brand’s DB range, which boasted of some of Aston's most iconic models throughout the years.

Also Read: Giotto Bizzarrini, Legendary Engineer Behind The Ferrari 250 GTO, Passes Away

Aston Martin calls the new DB12 a 'super-tourer'.

The design of the DB12 is a clear evolution of the DB11, even going so far as to borrow some elements, like the C-shaped tail-lamps. The face, while similar, does hold a certain level of distinctiveness with the new headlights and a larger version of the signature Aston Martin grille. In terms of overall proportions, the car looks slightly beefier than its predecessor while featuring a somewhat similar silhouette.

Also Read: BMW XM Label Red Debuts With 737 Bhp; Only 500 Units Will Be Made

The C-shaped taillamps at the rear are similar to the ones on the DB11.

Things are different on the inside, however, as the DB12 gets a plusher, more upmarket-feeling cabin than its predecessor. The dashboard features a clean design with a new infotainment system that is now completely developed in-house by Aston Martin. In the age of touch-centric controls, Aston Martin has chosen to retain physical buttons in the car and features a host of switchgear beneath the infotainment system. The 10.25-inch central screen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with online connectivity features such as over-the-air (OTA) updates and other subscription features. While an 11-speaker sound system is standard, customers can also opt for a 15-speaker, double-amplified Bowers & Wilkins system.

The interior of the car gets an all-new layout with a 10.25-inch central screen

While Aston Martin has chosen to retain some of the underpinnings of the DB11 like the chassis structure, things are not all the same. The DB12’s bonded aluminium structure now has 7 per cent more torsional rigidity as a result of reworking the underbody components such as the engine cross brace, front and rear undertray, front cross member and rear bulkhead. The suspension setup has also been tweaked, with it now featuring stiffer anti-roll bars and new intelligent dampers. The car also gets an Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff) that is linked with the ESC (Electronic Stability Control).

The DB12 is fitted with cast-iron 400mm front discs and 360mm rear discs as standard. However, customers can also opt for more performance-centric carbon ceramic brakes (CCB) that offers better braking capacity and saves 27 kg in unsprung mass. The car is fitted with 21-inch wheels as standard shod in specially developed Michelin Pilot Sports 5S tires.

Also Read: Maserati Announces End Of The Road For V8 Engine After 60 Years

The car gets 21-inch wheels that are shod with specially developed Michelin Pilot Sports 5S tires

The biggest talking point, however, is the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which now produces up to 34 per cent more power than the V8 on the DB11 and even surpasses the older V12 in terms of numbers. All the extra power comes as a result of modified cam profiles, optimised compression ratios, larger diameter turbochargers, and increased cooling. As a result, the power output stands at 671 bhp and almost 800 Nm of peak torque. This helps the car go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and attain a top speed of 325 kmph. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and gets 5 drive modes including Wet, Individual, GT, Sport, and Sport+ modes.

The DB12 will come at a premium over its predecessor.

While Aston Martin has not yet revealed pricing for the vehicle, one can almost ensure that the car will come at a premium over its predecessor. An India launch could also likely be on the cards as some of the brand’s models, such as the recently launched DBX, have seen some success.