Login

Aston Martin DB12 Volante Convertible Revealed With 671 BHP V8

At the heart of the DB12 Volante Convertible is a powerful 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

15-Aug-23 01:25 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The DB12 Volante can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds
  • It has a top speed of 325 kmph
  • The roof can be opened or closed in just 14 to 16 seconds

British supercar marque Aston Martin has revealed its latest creation – the DB12 Volante convertible. Building on the success of the recently launched DB12 Coupe, this new model has been dubbed a ‘Super Tourer’. With the roof being lopped off, Aston Martin has added structural reinforcements to the Volante convertible to maintain ideal levels of rigidity.

 

 

The Volante convertible's roof is made up of eight layers of insulation and can be opened or closed in just 14 to 16 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph. Aston Martin has also incorporated the "K-fold" roof mechanism, which enables the roof to be neatly folded into a compact 260 mm stack. For added convenience, the roof can even be operated using the car's remote keys from a distance of up to two metres.

 

Also Read: James Bond’s Aston Martin V8 From ‘The Living Daylights’ Heads To Auction In California

 

 

At its heart is a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 671 bhp at 6000 rpm and 800 Nm of torque between 2750 and 6000 rpm. The engine combines optimised compression ratios, larger turbos and enhanced cooling to achieve a remarkable 34 per cent increase in power output compared to its predecessor, the DB11. The DB12 Volante can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 325 kmph. A ZF 8-speed automatic transmission is standard.

 

 

On the Inside, the Volante is quite similar to the coupe, apart from the colour scheme. It gets Aston Martin's new infotainment system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. While an 11-speaker sound system is standard, customers can also opt for a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 Revealed; Revised V8 Powertrain Makes 671 bhp

 

 

The global debut of the DB12 Volante will take place at Monterey Car Week in California. Production is set to begin in the third quarter of 2023, with the first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter.

# Aston Martin DB12# Aston Martin# Convertible Roof Types# V8

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Models

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DB11

₹ 4.27 Crore

Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 2.95 Crore

Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin DBX

₹ 4.15 - 4.63 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Aston Martin DB12 Volante Convertible Revealed With 671 BHP V8
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn