Aston Martin DB12 Volante Convertible Revealed With 671 BHP V8

British supercar marque Aston Martin has revealed its latest creation – the DB12 Volante convertible. Building on the success of the recently launched DB12 Coupe, this new model has been dubbed a ‘Super Tourer’. With the roof being lopped off, Aston Martin has added structural reinforcements to the Volante convertible to maintain ideal levels of rigidity.

The Volante convertible's roof is made up of eight layers of insulation and can be opened or closed in just 14 to 16 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph. Aston Martin has also incorporated the "K-fold" roof mechanism, which enables the roof to be neatly folded into a compact 260 mm stack. For added convenience, the roof can even be operated using the car's remote keys from a distance of up to two metres.

At its heart is a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 671 bhp at 6000 rpm and 800 Nm of torque between 2750 and 6000 rpm. The engine combines optimised compression ratios, larger turbos and enhanced cooling to achieve a remarkable 34 per cent increase in power output compared to its predecessor, the DB11. The DB12 Volante can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 325 kmph. A ZF 8-speed automatic transmission is standard.

On the Inside, the Volante is quite similar to the coupe, apart from the colour scheme. It gets Aston Martin's new infotainment system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. While an 11-speaker sound system is standard, customers can also opt for a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system.

The global debut of the DB12 Volante will take place at Monterey Car Week in California. Production is set to begin in the third quarter of 2023, with the first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter.