James Bond’s Aston Martin V8 From ‘The Living Daylights’ Heads To Auction In California

James Bond's iconic Aston Martin V8, featured in 'The Living Daylights,' heads to auction in Monterey, California with original gadgets. Expected value from $1.4 million to $1.8 million (Rs 11.5 crore to 15 crore).
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
26-Jul-23 01:53 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Aston Martin V8 driven by James Bond in the 1987 film ‘The Living Daylights’ can be purchased next month at RM Sotheby’s auction in Monterey, California
  • Only four authentic Aston Martins were used during filming, including 'Number 10' with unique gadgets
  • Estimated price ranges from $1.4 million to $1.8 million (INR 11.5 Cr to INR 15 Cr)

The iconic Aston Martin V8 featured in the 1987 James Bond film ‘The Living Daylights’ starring Timothy Dalton, is set to go under auction in Monterey, California. Listed by RM Sotheby's, this car, complete with its original gadgets, is expected to fetch a sum with estimates ranging from $1.4 million to $1.8 million. (Rs 11.5 crore to 15 crore).

 

Complete with its original gadgets, the car is expected to sell for $1.4 million to $1.8 million

 

The Aston Martin V8, known as 'Number 10,' played a significant role in the 15th instalment of the James Bond franchise, marking the brand's return as the supplier of the famous 'Bond cars.' Only four authentic Aston Martins, excluding seven fiberglass replicas, were used during filming, making this vehicle a piece of cinematic history. Featuring a fake sunroof, non-functional 'rocket booster,' and skis protruding from the side sills, the car remained a standout on the big screen.

 

 

Following restoration, the car now boasts a 5.3-litre V8 and a five-speed ZF manual transmission.

 

After its cinematic debut, the car stayed with Eon Productions for over a decade before being sold to a James Bond collector, Peter Nelson, in 1995. Subsequently, an anonymous US collector acquired the Aston Martin in 2004, showcasing it until 2021, when it found its current owner. Following a thorough restoration, the car now boasts a 5.3-litre V8 and a five-speed ZF manual transmission, along with the original gadgets featured in the film. 

 

Also Read: Aston Martin Works To Offer New Engines and Parts For Its Classic Models

 

An Aston Martin V8 similar to the one in ‘The Living Daylights’ was also featured in ‘No Time to Die’, the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, driven by Daniel Craig. As the auction date approaches on August 18, 2023, anticipation builds for the Aston Martin V8's new chapter.

 

