Aston Martin Works To Offer New Engines and Parts For Its Classic Models

Customers who own iconic models of classic Aston Martins’ can now avail engine parts and other components through the brand itself
07-May-23
  • New OEM engines and transmissions to revive its older models.
  • All parts introduced will be authenticated

Aston Martin Works, the historic division of supercar manufacturer Aston Martin, is set to alleviate concerns surrounding the maintenance and reliability of classic cards by reintroducing crucial parts of its vintage cars. The move aims to provide owners of classic Aston Martins with an opportunity to preserve the authenticity of their vehicles along with their optimal performance through the British brand itself. 

The famous Aston Martin DB5 from the James Bond Films

 

Classic DB4, DB5, DB6, and select V8 models will now have the option to acquire the original engine blocks, cylinder heads, transmission, and other significant components, and it will be rebuilt to adhere to the original specifications of the vehicles. Ensuring the availability of car parts helps the owner use their vehicle regularly without depreciating their resale value or vintage car components.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin Teases DBS 770 Ultimate; Debut In Early 2023

 

President of Aston Martin, Paul Spires, expressed his appreciation for collaborating with engineers at Aston Martin's headquarters. ZF, a notable partner with Aston Martin since the 1970s, has helped rebuild these original transmissions. Paul Spires further stated, “Working with the exceptional engineers both here and at Aston Martin's Gaydon headquarters, key parts suppliers were tasked with developing these new components. The heritage department at gearbox supplier ZF, for instance, was invaluable in helping to recreate original specification gearboxes – making these parts available for the first time since the early 1970s.”

The Aston Martin DB4 Zagato

 

To ensure the authenticity of these new components, Aston Martin will provide complete certification and documentation to the owners as necessary evidence of their vehicle's legitimacy. In addition, they have already been providing a range of classic car parts, including shock absorbers, suspension parts, brake parts, body parts, carburettors, and fuel pumps. The entire upgradation of vehicles will excite owners who can continue classics with enhanced performance without hunting the original parts or depreciating the resale value of it.

The 1965 Aston Martin DB6 

 

Other automakers, including Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, offer similar comprehensive catalogues of vintage car components. In Japan, Mazda caters to owners of the first-generation MX-5 and second/third-generation RX-7. Toyota also supports its classic models, reflecting the industry's recognition of the demand for authentic parts for vintage vehicles.

