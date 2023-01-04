Aston Martin Teases DBS 770 Ultimate; Debut In Early 2023

Aston Martin has teased its upcoming, limited-edition supercar, the DBS 770 Ultimate. The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate will be the last model under the DBS range, and the most powerful one. The car will have its namesake 770 hp (759 bhp) on tap, which will make it the second most powerful Aston Martin ever made at the time of its launch, behind the 1140 bhp Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Details of the DBS 770 Ultimate are still rare, but the teaser gives us some glimpses. The supercar gets a silhouette synonymous to the DBS series, and the lighting and body panels look largely similar. The teaser shows new bespoke wheels, which may be limited to the model. Only 499 units of the supercar will be made, and it will be unveiled in early 2023.