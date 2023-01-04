  • Home
  • News
  • Aston Martin Teases DBS 770 Ultimate; Debut In Early 2023

Aston Martin Teases DBS 770 Ultimate; Debut In Early 2023

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate will be the last model in the brand's 'DBS' line-up.
authorBy Mihir Barve
1 mins read
04-Jan-23 04:24 PM IST
Aston Martin Teases DBS 770 Ultimate; Debut In Early 2023 banner
Highlights
  • Aston Martin DBS 770 will be the last model in the DBS range.
  • It will have 770 hp (759 bhp) on tap.
  • It will be restricted to just 499 units.

Aston Martin has teased its upcoming, limited-edition supercar, the DBS 770 Ultimate. The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate will be the last model under the DBS range, and the most powerful one. The car will have its namesake 770 hp (759 bhp) on tap, which will make it the second most powerful Aston Martin ever made at the time of its launch, behind the 1140 bhp Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Also Read: Aston Martin DBX 707 Review: Licensed To Thrill

Details of the DBS 770 Ultimate are still rare, but the teaser gives us some glimpses. The supercar gets a silhouette synonymous to the DBS series, and the lighting and body panels look largely similar. The teaser shows new bespoke wheels, which may be limited to the model. Only 499 units of the supercar will be made, and it will be unveiled in early 2023.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
EICMA 2022: Brough Superior, Aston Martin Reveal New AMB 001 Pro Track Bike
EICMA 2022: Brough Superior, Aston Martin Reveal New AMB 001 Pro Track Bike
2 months ago
Aston Martin DBX 707 India Launch Details Announced
Aston Martin DBX 707 India Launch Details Announced
3 months ago
Aston Martin Reveals 690 bhp V12 Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin Reveals 690 bhp V12 Vantage Roadster
4 months ago
Aston Martin DBR22 Speedster Concept Commemorates 10 Years Of Q Division
Aston Martin DBR22 Speedster Concept Commemorates 10 Years Of Q Division
5 months ago

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What do you look for in an electric two-wheeler?

Top trending

1New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
2Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
Used Cars by lifestyle
line