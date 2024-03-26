Login
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030

Under Brown's leadership, McLaren Racing has diversified its racing activities, including ventures into IndyCar, Formula E, and Extreme E alongside Formula 1.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 26, 2024

Highlights

  • Zak Brown extends his contract as McLaren Racing CEO until 2030
  • Brown steered McLaren Racing through financial uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Despite initial challenges, McLaren experienced a resurgence under Brown's leadership

Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing, has committed to lead the Formula 1 team until 2030 after signing a new deal. Having joined McLaren in 2016 as the executive director of the McLaren Technology Group, Brown assumed the role of CEO midway through 2018. Under his tenure, McLaren Racing has undergone significant expansion, branching out into IndyCar, Formula E, and Extreme E in addition to its F1 endeavours.
 

Expressing his excitement, Brown stated, “It is a privilege to work alongside the talented men and women across McLaren Racing's different race series. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of motorsport and strive for the highest performance on and off the track.”
 

Paul Walsh, McLaren Group's executive chairman, praised Brown's leadership, stating, “His extension reflects our confidence in his ability to lead the team to even greater success in the years to come.”
 

Brown's stewardship of McLaren Racing coincided with a period of financial uncertainty, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, McLaren secured a £150 million loan, rearranged its factory assets, and sold a stake in its F1 team.
 

Upon Brown's arrival, McLaren F1 was grappling with a decline, notably finishing sixth in the 2016 championship before dropping to ninth the following year amidst a troubled partnership with Honda. However, under Brown's leadership, the team embarked on a resurgence.
 

Notable milestones during Brown's tenure include a podium finish by Carlos Sainz in the 2019 Brazilian GP, marking McLaren's first podium since 2014. Further success followed with a McLaren 1-2 at the 2021 Italian GP, led by Daniel Ricciardo.
 

Despite setbacks in 2022, including the departure of Andreas Seidl and technical director James Key, McLaren rebounded in 2023, emerging as a formidable challenger to Red Bull. Currently third in the 2024 standings, McLaren under Brown's leadership continues to aim for excellence on the track and beyond.

