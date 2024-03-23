Login
Verstappen Secures Pole Position For Australian Grand Prix Ahead of Sainz and Norris

Sergio Perez initially claimed third but received a grid penalty, promoting Lando Norris to third
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Max Verstappen secures pole position at the Australian Grand Prix.
  • Carlos Sainz settles for second place on the grid despite topping Q1 and Q2 sessions.
  • Lewis Hamilton faces disappointment with an 11th place grid start.

In the Australian Grand Prix qualifying session, Max Verstappen clinched pole position in a thrilling battle against Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris. Verstappen, the current championship leader, delivered a stunning final lap in Q3, clocking in at 1 minute 15.915 seconds to secure the top spot on the grid.


Also Read: F1: Verstappen Dominates Saudi Grand Prix While 18-Year-Old Bearman Beats Hamilton On Ferrari Debut

The qualifying session unfolded with Verstappen facing stiff competition from the Ferrari duo, with Sainz consistently setting the pace in Q1 and Q2. However, it was Verstappen's resilience and determination that ultimately paid off as he dialled in his pace throughout the qualifying sessions, finding an impressive quarter-second advantage over his rivals at the very end.

 

Sainz, who had displayed impressive form throughout the weekend, looked set to challenge for pole position on his return to F1 after missing the Saudi Arabia round due to appendicitis. Despite being fastest in both Q1 and Q2, Sainz faced a formidable challenge from Verstappen in Q3, settling for second place on Sunday's grid.

 

Also Read: Max Verstappen Takes Jeddah Pole Ahead Of Leclerc And Perez
 

Meanwhile, Perez, aiming to capitalise on his recent surge in form, collected third place on the grid. However, a post-qualifying penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg during Q1 dropped him to sixth, reshuffling the starting grid and providing opportunities for McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to move up the order.


Leclerc, who had topped the timesheets in final practice and displayed a strong performance in Q2, expressed frustration with his qualifying result, citing difficulties with tyre preparation and a lack of overall pace. Despite qualifying in fifth place, Leclerc remains determined to challenge Red Bull for the podium in the race.

 

Also ReadCarlos Sainz To Miss Saudi Arabian GP Due To Appendicitis; Oliver Bearman Roped In As Replacement

 The qualifying session also saw surprises and disappointments further down the grid, with home hero Daniel Ricciardo suffering a Q1 exit and Alex Albon qualifying 12th after taking over Logan Sargeant's car following a crash in FP1.


Lewis Hamilton, aiming for a strong qualifying performance, faced disappointment as he failed to improve on his FP3 time in Q2, resulting in a Q2 exit and a starting position of 11th on the grid. His teammate George Russell, on the other hand, continued his impressive form by outqualifying Hamilton for the fifth consecutive race weekend.

 

Also Read: Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull Racing To A 1-2 Finish In Bahrain


As the stage is set for the Australian Grand Prix, all eyes are on Max Verstappen and RedBull to see if they can maintain their dominant positions at the front or if the reshuffled grid will lead to unexpected outcomes in Sunday's race. 


 

1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

3 Lando Norris (McLaren)

4 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

6 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

7 George Russell (Mercedes)

8 Yuki Tsunoda (RB)

9 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

11 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

12 Alex Albon (Williams)

13 Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)

14 Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

15 Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

16 Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

17 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

18 Daniel Ricciardo (RB)

19 Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)


 

# Max Verstappen# Red Bull Racing# Formula 1# Carlos Sainz jr# Lando Norris# Sergio Perez# Charles Leclerc# Scuderia Ferrari# McLaren Racing# Motorsport# Cars
