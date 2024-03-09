Login

Max Verstappen Takes Jeddah Pole Ahead Of Leclerc And Perez

Max Verstappen clinched his first pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, leading Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Verstappen secured pole with a comfortable 0.319 second lead.
  • Ferrari's reserve driver Oliver Bearman made an impressive debut, narrowly missing out on a top 10 start.
  • The McLaren duo of Piastri and Norris outpaced the Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton to secure fifth and sixth on the grid.

Max Verstappen asserted his dominance once again in Formula 1 by clinching his first pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, leaving Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez trailing behind. Meanwhile, current Formula 2 and Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman made an impressive debut for Ferrari in qualifying, narrowly missing out on a top-10 start.

 

Also Read: Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull Racing To A 1-2 Finish In Bahrain

Verstappen's stellar performance saw him secure pole with a comfortable 0.319-second lead over Ferrari star Charles Leclerc. While Verstappen's lead was convincing, the battle for positions behind him was intense, with Leclerc, Perez, and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso fighting closely.

 

Although Leclerc had a challenging start to qualifying, struggling on earlier runs, he managed to improve significantly in the final segment, showcasing the potential of the Ferrari. Similarly, Perez's third-place position marked a significant achievement, signalling a return to consistent form for the Red Bull driver.

For Oliver Bearman, his debut in the Ferrari was nothing short of impressive. Just the previous evening he had blasted to pole position in F2, before being told he’d be standing in for the appendicitis-stricken Sainz. Despite limited preparation time (a single FP3 session a couple of hours before qualifying) and the immense pressure of qualifying in a top team as prestigious as Ferrari, the 18-year-old showcased commendable performance, finishing a fraction outside the top 10 and 0.036s behind seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. 

 

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season

 

However, challenges persisted for some drivers, with Lewis Hamilton struggling with bouncing issues throughout qualifying. Despite improvements made to his Mercedes W15 overnight, Hamilton faced difficulties in the first sector, compromising his overall performance.

 

Also Read: F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024

As Verstappen celebrates his 34th pole position (which takes him ahead of Jim Clark in the all time rankings), the focus shifts to the race, where the Dutchman will undoubtedly be the favourite barring any unforeseen developments (which are likely considering the tight uncompromising nature of the circuit). With Bearman's promising debut adding intrigue to the mix, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix promises excitement and unpredictability on the track.

 

Starting Order:

 

  1. Verstappen (RBR)
  2. Leclerc (Ferrari)
  3. Perez (RBR)
  4. Alonso (Aston Martin)
  5. Piastri (McLaren)
  6. Norris (McLaren)
  7. Russell (Mercedes)
  8. Hamilton (Mercedes)
  9. Tsunoda (VCARB)
  10. Stroll (Aston Martin)
  11. Bearman (Ferrari)
  12. Albon (Williams)
  13. Magnussen (Haas)
  14. Ricciardo (VCARB)
  15. Hulkenberg (Haas)
  16. Bottas (Stake)
  17. Ocon (Alpine)
  18. Gasly (Alpine)
  19. Sargeant (Williams)
  20. Zhou (Stake)

 

# Formula 1# Motorsports# McLaren F1# Ferrari F1# Oliver Bearman# Motorsport# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
₹ 22,956/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai Creta N Line: What To Expect
Hyundai Creta N Line: What To Expect
Honda Gold Wing And CBR1000RR Recalled In India Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Honda Gold Wing And CBR1000RR Recalled In India Over Faulty Fuel Pump
2024 MG ZS EV: Variants Explained
2024 MG ZS EV: Variants Explained
The Honda Elevate Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 50,000
The Honda Elevate Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 50,000
Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant
Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant
Carlos Sainz To Miss Saudi Arabian GP Due To Appendicitis; Oliver Bearman Roped In As Replacement
Carlos Sainz To Miss Saudi Arabian GP Due To Appendicitis; Oliver Bearman Roped In As Replacement
Opinion: Kove 450R Rally, Could It Be The Only Bike You Will Ever Need?
Opinion: Kove 450R Rally, Could It Be The Only Bike You Will Ever Need?
KTM Brabus 1400 R To Use New KTM LC8 V-Twin Engine
KTM Brabus 1400 R To Use New KTM LC8 V-Twin Engine
Lexus RX500h F-Sport Deliveries Commence In India
Lexus RX500h F-Sport Deliveries Commence In India
Govt Refutes Reports Of FAME-II Scheme Being Extended By 4 Months
Govt Refutes Reports Of FAME-II Scheme Being Extended By 4 Months
Carlos Sainz To Miss Saudi Arabian GP Due To Appendicitis; Oliver Bearman Roped In As Replacement
Carlos Sainz To Miss Saudi Arabian GP Due To Appendicitis; Oliver Bearman Roped In As Replacement
Former F1 Driver’s Stolen Ferrari Recovered After 28 Years
Former F1 Driver’s Stolen Ferrari Recovered After 28 Years
F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024
F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024
Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
Verstappen Sets the Pace on First Day of 2024 Bahrain F1 Testing
Verstappen Sets the Pace on First Day of 2024 Bahrain F1 Testing
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved