Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season

Despite the grid remaining exactly the same, the 2024 season will be an extremely decisive year for the future of many in the sport.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

Published on March 1, 2024

Highlights

  • Formula One gears up for its longest season ever with 24 races
  • Red Bull Racing aims to maintain its dominance amidst regulatory stability and minor team adjustments
  • Lewis Hamilton's impending move to Ferrari adds intrigue to the season

As the revving of V6 engines echoes through the Bahrain International Circuit, signalling the return of Formula One, fans worldwide prepare for what promises to be a season filled with exhilarating races, strategic battles, and potential upsets. With a record-breaking 24 races scheduled, including three on American soil, excitement is at an all-time high as the sport embarks on its longest campaign in history.
 

Changes in Race Format
 

Adding to the anticipation are the introduction of six sprint races, aimed at injecting more excitement into the competition. Shanghai and Miami will host these thrilling events, which will determine the starting grid for the main Grand Prix on Sunday. Moreover, the FIA's imposition of time limits during regular qualifying sessions aims to ensure optimal pace and competitiveness among drivers.

 

Team Dynamics and Regulatory Landscape
 

Red Bull Racing enters the season with a strategic advantage, having initiated the development of their 2024 car midway through the previous year. Despite minor adjustments, such as cockpit cooling enhancements, the core regulations remain stable, with a $135 million cost cap set in place until 2025. Looking ahead to 2026, the FIA has imposed a ban on car development, heralding a transformative shift in the sport's technological landscape.


 

Driver Contracts and Transfer Speculations
 

As the grid prepares for battle, all eyes are on reigning champion Max Verstappen, who aims to defend his title amidst stiff competition. However, the impending departure of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari adds an intriguing dimension to the season. Speculation runs rampant regarding potential replacements, with drivers like Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon facing uncertain futures as they await contract renewals.


 

Red Bull's Dominance and Challengers' Ambitions
 

Following a record-breaking season in 2023, Red Bull Racing stands poised to maintain its stronghold, despite off-track distractions. While Mercedes and Ferrari express optimism about their prospects, early testing suggests that Red Bull may continue its dominance. Nevertheless, both teams remain determined to challenge the reigning champions, setting the stage for an intense battle on the track.


 

Silly Season Anticipation
 

Although the current lineup remains unchanged, anticipation brews for the 2025 season, promising upheaval as numerous drivers' contracts approach expiration. Rumours abound regarding potential moves, including Fernando Alonso's speculated switch to Mercedes and the rise of young talents like Kimi Antonelli. With teams evaluating their options, the landscape of Formula One is poised for significant reshuffling in the coming years.


 

Midfield Teams Rise to the Challenge
 

While Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari have historically dominated the sport, emerging contenders are poised to disrupt the status quo. McLaren, after a strong finish in the previous season, emerges as a potential challenger, fueled by renewed determination and improved performance. Similarly, Aston Martin and Alpine seek to elevate their positions, aiming to challenge the top three with enhanced performance and formidable driver lineups.
 

As the Bahrain Grand Prix marks the beginning of an action-packed season, Formula One enthusiasts eagerly await the unfolding drama, rivalries, and triumphs that lie ahead on the track. With each race promising excitement and unpredictability, the stage is set for a memorable journey through the 2024 Formula One season.

