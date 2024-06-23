Login
Apple's Lewis Hamilton-Produced F1 Film: Release Date and Cast Details Unveiled

Apple's highly anticipated Formula 1 film, featuring Brad Pitt, will be released globally on June 25, 2025.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on June 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Apple's highly anticipated Formula 1 film (yet to be named) featuring Brad Pitt, is set to hit theatres globally on June 25, 2025, and in North America on June 27.

     

    The film follows Brad Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, who makes a remarkable return to F1 racing after a career-interrupting crash in the 1990s. Hayes teams up with rookie Joshua Pierce at the fictional APX GP team, mentoring the young driver while navigating the challenges of a high-stakes racing environment. This fictional narrative is interwoven with real F1 race footage, offering a thrilling and supposedly realistic portrayal of the sport

    Filming has involved real-world F1 events, using modified Formula 2 cars and innovative camera techniques to blend the fictional racing with actual F1 footage. Despite delays due to the Hollywood actors' strike, production continues at various 2024 F1 races, aiming to capture the sport's true essence and excitement. 

     

    The collaboration with F1 teams and the FIA underscores the film’s commitment to realism, promising an immersive experience, especially in IMAX theatres. As excitement builds, fans eagerly await this blend of drama and high-speed action, which is poised to be one of the most expensive sports films ever, with a budget surpassing $300 million.

     

    The film's cast boasts an impressive lineup, with the iconic Brad Pitt leading alongside Damson Idris, known for his role in "Snowfall." Oscar-winner Javier Bardem plays the team owner, with other notable actors like Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies adding to the star power.

    The filmmakers have gone to great lengths to capture the essence of F1 racing, filming at multiple grands prix during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Key scenes were shot at iconic tracks like Silverstone and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with additional filming planned at races in Hungary, Belgium, Mexico, and Las Vegas. Advanced filming techniques and innovative camera placements are set to deliver a visually stunning experience that brings the audience right into the heart of the action.

    # Apple F1 Movie# Lewis Hamilton F1# Lewis Hamilton# F1# F1 movie# Cars# Motorsport
