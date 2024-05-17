Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

F1: Alex Albon Commits To Williams With New Multi-Year Deal

The renewal underscores the mutual respect between Albon and Williams, highlighting the driver's consistency and leadership within the team.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Williams Formula 1 driver Alex Albon has solidified his commitment to the team by signing a contract extension. The extension, described as a "multi-year contract extension" without a specified end date, suggests Albon's tenure extends at least until 2026 and likely beyond.

     

    Amidst Williams' journey back to competitiveness, Albon's decision is viewed as a significant endorsement of the team's efforts. Since joining Williams in 2022, Albon has emerged as a pivotal figure, notably leading the team to its best constructors' championship finish since 2017 with a stellar performance in 2023.

    3 Williams Racing FW 45 Formula 1 Alex Albon

    Despite Williams' challenging start to the 2024 season, Albon's continued faith in the team reflects his belief in the long-term project spearheaded by team boss James Vowles and supported by new Chief Technical Officer Pat Fry. Albon cited witnessing significant progress within the team as a key factor in his decision to sign a multi-year contract.

     

    While questions loomed over Albon's future, his renewal with Williams marks a pragmatic choice, given the limited immediate opportunities in other top teams. With options at Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes narrowing, Albon's commitment to Williams provides him with long-term stability and the potential for future success.

     alex albon williams racing

     

    With Albon's future secured, attention now turns to Williams' second seat for the 2026 season. While Albon's teammate Logan Sargeant faces uncertainty, Williams finds itself in a position of strength, with several drivers in contention for the opportunity like F2 debutant and Mercedes academy prodigy Kimi Antonelli.

    # Formula 1# F1# Williams F1# Alex Albon# Motorsport
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    • The latest models feature a slew of mechanical upgrades and cosmetic tweaks, and now make even more power than before
      Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2 Crore
    • The new program is offered across six locations in India and offers leasing options of up to 60 months.
      Kia India Partners With Orix To Launch Vehicle Leasing Program
    • Mahindra revealed that it is examining hybrid technology for its future products in India, but will only start development according to consumer demand
      Mahindra Exploring Hybrid Technology For India But Focus Remains On EVs
    • TVS Motor Company has launched a ‘Blaze of Black’ Dark edition of the Apache RTR 160 and the Apache RTR 160 4V.
      New TVS Apache RTR 160 Blaze of Black Dark Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.20 Lakh
    • Only 341 units of the Ducati Monster Senna will be manufactured, representing Senna’s three F1 World Championships and 41 times that he won an F1 race.
      Ducati Monster Senna Edition Revealed; Pays Tribute To F1 Legend Ayrton Senna
    • The carmaker is set to invest a total of Rs 27,000 crore over the next three financial years into its Auto vertical focusing on product development and capacity expansion.
      Mahindra To Launch 16 New Models In India By 2030; Will Include 7 EVs
    • Maruti's revamped, B-segment dominating hatchback has now entered its fourth generation -- but how does it stack up against one of the most popular micro-SUVs around?
      New Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Hyundai Exter: Engines, Dimensions, Prices Compared
    • The brand currently has a production capacity of 49,000 units a month, which it plans to scale up to 64,000 units by the end of FY25
      Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production
    • The social media post hints at the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR arriving in limited numbers and as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
      Kawasaki Teases Ninja ZX-4RR For India, To Be Brought In Limited Numbers
    • This special edition variant gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and is available with BMW Driving Assistant as standard
      BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh
    • As it was 24 hours ago, Verstappen faced competition from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, edging out his closest rival by a mere 0.141 seconds to claim the pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.
      F1: Verstappen Secures Miami Grand Prix Pole Ahead Ferrari’s Leclerc and Sainz
    • Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc kept Max Verstappen within two seconds throughout the race, the Dutchman edging a close battle between the two drivers.
      F1: Verstappen Clinches Sprint Victory Ahead of Leclerc At Miami
    • Despite admitting flaws in his lap, Verstappen's pole-clinching performance showcases Red Bull's signature pace at the Miami track.
      Max Verstappen Claims Sprint Pole At Miami Grand Prix 2024
    • This special livery not only celebrates Ferrari's storied past but also welcomes HP's partnership with the team.
      Ferrari Unveils New Blue Livery For Miami Grand Prix 2024
    • Newey has served as Red Bull's chief technical officer since 2006
      Adrian Newey Announces Departure from Red Bull Racing
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Creta
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Toyota Fortuner
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    Mahindra XUV300
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved