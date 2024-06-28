Login
F1: Lance Stroll Extends Contract With Aston Martin Racing

The team said Stroll will continue to race for the team into the new era of F1 regulations”, confirming that he will drive for the Formula 1 team till at least the end of 2026
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Lance Stroll has signed a new contract with Aston Martin.
  • To remain at the team until at least the end of 2026.
  • The announcement ended speculation about his F1 future.

Aston Martin has announced a contract extension for Lance Stroll with the team retaining the Formula 1 driver in a multi-year agreement. The team said Stroll will continue to race for the team into the new era of F1 regulations”, confirming that he will drive for the Formula 1 team till at least the end of 2026. The announcement ended speculation about his F1 future, which seemed uncertain until a few weeks ago. 

 

Also ReadAston Martin Valiant Unveiled As Manual-Only, Track-Focused V12 Supercar
 

Stroll’s confirmation with Aston Martin comes just hours after Alpine confirmed it has signed Pierre Gasly as part of a new multi-year deal. The move will also see Stroll continue being paired with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin for the third consecutive year, who recently signed his contract renewal with the team. 

Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1

Speaking about the contract extension, Stroll said, “I’m super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond. It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come in the last five years; we’ve grown so much as a team and there’s still so much more to look forward to.”

 

Also ReadNew Aston Martin Vanquish To Feature Twin-Turbo V12 Producing 824 Bhp And 1,000 Nm
 

Mike Krack, Team Principal - Aston Martin, said, “He has played a key role in building this team and his technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season. The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions. We look forward to creating some incredible memories and achieving further success together.”


Lance Stroll made his F1 debut with Williams in 2017 and spent two seasons at Grove before transitioning to Racing Point, which became Aston Martin in 2021. The team was purchased by a consortium led by his father, Lawrence Stroll. The 25-year-old is currently placed 11th in the 2024 F1 driver standings with 17 points, while teammate Fernando Alonso is 9th with 41 points so far in the season. Max Verstappen leads the 2024 driver standings with 219 points. 


 

