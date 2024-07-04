Login
Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Unveiled To Celebrate AMR24 F1 Car

The special edition DBX707 receives cosmetic tweaks to the interior and exterior along with a colour scheme similar to the 2024 DBX F1 medical car.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Special Edition DBX707 celebrates the AMR24 F1 car
  • Gets cosmetic enhancements over the standard DBX707
  • 4.0-litre V8 power unchanged at 697 bhp and 900 Nm

Aston Martin has rolled out a special edition of its DBX707 performance SUV celebrating its 2024 AMR24 F1 car. Compared to the standard model, the special edition, named the DBX707 AMR24, receives cosmetic updates over its standard counterpart though the powertrain remains untouched.

 

Also read: 2024 Aston Martin DBX Unveiled With New Interior; To Only Be Sold In 707 Guise
 Aston Martin DBX 707 AMR 24 Edition 1

DBX707 AMR24 can be specced in Podium Green, Onyx Black or Neutron White with Lime Green or Trophy Silver accents.

 

The DBX707 AMR24 can be specced in Podium Green, Onyx Black or Neutron White with either Lime Green or Trophy Silver accents on the lower body. Interestingly, the Podium Green and Lime Green combination is the same spec as seen on the medical car used by F1 for the 2024 season. The brake callipers meanwhile can be optioned in either Aston Martin Racing Green or Lime Green and sit behind new 23-inch alloy wheels finished in either gloss or satin black.

 

Also read: Aston Martin Valiant Unveiled As Manual-Only, Track-Focused V12 Supercar

 Aston Martin DBX 707 AMR 24 Edition 4

Sits on 23-inch alloys finished in either satin or gloss black.

 

Moving to the interior, buyers are offered two upholstery colour options - Onyx black with a striking Lime stitch and piping, or dual-tone Onyx Black / Eifel Green with lime contrast stitching. Additionally, the SUV’s cabin can also be specced with a choice of trim finishes - extended carbon fibre and dark chrome or titanium mesh and satin chrome. Additionally, all AMR24 Editions come with AMR24 badging on the door sills and a unique lime-finished saddle strap to the wireless phone charging pad.

 

Also read: New Aston Martin Vanquish To Feature Twin-Turbo V12 Producing 824 Bhp And 1,000 Nm
 Aston Martin DBX 707 AMR 24 Edition 2

Aston Martin upgraded the DBX earlier in the year bringing with it an overhauled cabin.

 

Moving to the powertrain, the DBX707 AMR24 gets the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine as the standard 707. Power is unchanged at 697 bhp and 900 Nm of torque and is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

 

Also read: New Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore
 Aston Martin DBX 707 AMR 24 Edition 3

Buyers can spec either single tone or dual-tone upholstery with lime green contrast stitching.

 

Aston Martin recently gave its performance SUV a substantial interior overhaul as well as making the DBX707 the standard spec of the SUV. Changes included a cabin more in line with the DB12 and the new Vantage headlined by a new 10.25-inch central infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

