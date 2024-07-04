Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Unveiled To Celebrate AMR24 F1 Car

Aston Martin has rolled out a special edition of its DBX707 performance SUV celebrating its 2024 AMR24 F1 car. Compared to the standard model, the special edition, named the DBX707 AMR24, receives cosmetic updates over its standard counterpart though the powertrain remains untouched.

DBX707 AMR24 can be specced in Podium Green, Onyx Black or Neutron White with Lime Green or Trophy Silver accents.

The DBX707 AMR24 can be specced in Podium Green, Onyx Black or Neutron White with either Lime Green or Trophy Silver accents on the lower body. Interestingly, the Podium Green and Lime Green combination is the same spec as seen on the medical car used by F1 for the 2024 season. The brake callipers meanwhile can be optioned in either Aston Martin Racing Green or Lime Green and sit behind new 23-inch alloy wheels finished in either gloss or satin black.

Sits on 23-inch alloys finished in either satin or gloss black.

Moving to the interior, buyers are offered two upholstery colour options - Onyx black with a striking Lime stitch and piping, or dual-tone Onyx Black / Eifel Green with lime contrast stitching. Additionally, the SUV’s cabin can also be specced with a choice of trim finishes - extended carbon fibre and dark chrome or titanium mesh and satin chrome. Additionally, all AMR24 Editions come with AMR24 badging on the door sills and a unique lime-finished saddle strap to the wireless phone charging pad.

Aston Martin upgraded the DBX earlier in the year bringing with it an overhauled cabin.

Moving to the powertrain, the DBX707 AMR24 gets the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine as the standard 707. Power is unchanged at 697 bhp and 900 Nm of torque and is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Buyers can spec either single tone or dual-tone upholstery with lime green contrast stitching.

Aston Martin recently gave its performance SUV a substantial interior overhaul as well as making the DBX707 the standard spec of the SUV. Changes included a cabin more in line with the DB12 and the new Vantage headlined by a new 10.25-inch central infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.