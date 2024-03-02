Login

F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024

Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes battled fiercely with only three tenths of a second separating the top nine drivers in a tight qualifying session.
loader

By

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Verstappen claims his 33rd career pole position
  • Hulkenberg impresses by guiding his Haas into Q3, while Alpine faces struggles
  • Mercedes sees mixed fortunes as George Russell shines and Lewis Hamilton settles for ninth

The 2024 Formula 1 season is well and truly underway under the lights in Bahrain and once again it's Max Verstappen on top as he claimed his 33rd career pole position. Yes, while it may seem like the Flying Dutchman is picking up where he left off after the most dominant season in the history of the sport last year, but we might still be in for a good fight as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell followed closer than expected.

 

The qualifying session witnessed a razor-tight battle among the top teams, with Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes dominating the top three positions and only three-tenths of a second covering the top nine. However, it was a disappointing outing for Lewis Hamilton, who could only manage a ninth-place start despite showing promising pace during Friday's practice sessions.


One of the standout moments of qualifying was Nico Hulkenberg's remarkable performance, placing his Haas car into Q3 despite initial doubts about the team's competitiveness. However, it wasn't smooth sailing for all, as Alpine found themselves at the back of the grid, highlighting their disappointing struggles in the early part of the season.
 

Verstappen's pole position was a testament to his exceptional skill and determination, especially after setting a blistering final lap in Q3 to secure the top spot. Despite Leclerc's impressive showing in Q2, he couldn't match Verstappen's pace in the final runs.

The Aston Martin team delivered a surprise with Fernando Alonso securing a sixth-place grid position, showcasing unexpected one-lap pace that left the team thrilled. Alonso expressed his delight at the competitive performance of the AMR24, highlighting improvements made since winter testing.
 

However, Aston Martin's joy was contrasted by Mercedes' mixed fortunes, with George Russell securing a strong third-place start, while Hamilton struggled to find the right balance for his car, settling for ninth on the grid. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed that the team opted for a less aggressive setup focused on race performance, potentially sacrificing some single-lap pace.
 

Looking ahead to the race, uncertainties loom over Aston Martin's long-run performance despite their impressive qualifying showing. Alonso remained cautious about the team's race pace, emphasising the need for continuous development to compete with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes throughout the season.
 

As the stage is set for an exhilarating Bahrain Grand Prix, all eyes are on Verstappen as he aims to kickstart his title defence with a commanding victory. With surprises and upsets already shaping the early stages of the season, fans can expect a thrilling race weekend filled with excitement and drama on the track.

 

Starting Order:
 

  1. Verstappen (RED BULL RACING)
  2. Leclerc (FERRARI)
  3. Russell  (MERC)
  4. Sainz (FERRARI)
  5. Perez (RED BULL RACING)
  6. Alonso (ASTON MARTIN)
  7. Norris (MCLAREN)
  8. Piastri (MCLAREN)
  9. Hamilton (MERC)
  10. Hulkenberg (HAAS)
  11. Tsunoda (VISA CASH APP RB)
  12. Stroll (ASTON MARTIN)
  13. Albon (WILLIAMS)
  14. Ricciardo (VISA CASH APP RB)
  15. Magnussen (HAAS)
  16. Bottas (STAKE)
  17. Zhou (STAKE)
  18. Sargeant (WILLIAMS)
  19. Ocon (ALPINE)
  20. Gasly (ALPINE)
# Formula 1# Formula 1 2024# Bahrain GP# Bahrain GP 2024# Bahrain GP 2024 qualifying# Motorsport# Cars# car
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 42 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 42 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales Grow 6 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales Grow 6 Per Cent
McLaren Artura Spider Revealed; Artura Line-Up Gets Performance Updates
McLaren Artura Spider Revealed; Artura Line-Up Gets Performance Updates
Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
Verstappen Sets the Pace on First Day of 2024 Bahrain F1 Testing
Verstappen Sets the Pace on First Day of 2024 Bahrain F1 Testing
Adrian Newey Secures 2024 World Car Person Of The Year Title
Adrian Newey Secures 2024 World Car Person Of The Year Title
Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" Returns for Season 6: Release Date & What to Expect
Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" Returns for Season 6: Release Date & What to Expect
F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved