Carlos Sainz To Miss Saudi Arabian GP Due To Appendicitis; Oliver Bearman Roped In As Replacement

Oliver Bearman, who currently races for Prema Racing in Formula 2, will replace Sainz in the Saudi Arabian GP, becoming one of the youngest drivers to race for Ferrari in F1
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on March 8, 2024

Highlights

  • Carlos Sainz will not take part in the Saudi Arabian GP.
  • Ferrari driver to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis.
  • Oliver Bearman will replace Sainz for the rest of the weekend.

Scuderia Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz will not race in Jeddah this weekend after being diagnosed with Appendicitis. Ferrari issued a statement earlier today, announcing that Carlos will not take part for the rest of the weekend and will now undergo surgery. The driver had reported feeling ill during the first two practice sessions on Thursday, describing the outing as “his toughest ever in a Formula 1 car”. Formula 2 driver Oliver Bearman, competing in his first F1 race will replace Sainz for the rest of the race weekend. 

 

Carlos Sainz will undergo surgery this weekend for appendicitis

 

Oliver Bearman, 18, has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2021. The British racecar driver has been in Formula 2 for two consecutive seasons now, with Prema Racing. He finished sixth in the 2023 season, securing four wins, five podiums, two pole positions and two fastest laps in the process. The driver is currently paired up with Mercedes-Benz Junior team member Andrea Kimi Antonelli for the 2024 F2 season and is currently 16th in the championship scoreboard. Bearman had qualified for pole position in F2 this weekend but will not race now after being called to replace Sainz in F1.

 

Oliver Bearman, 18, has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2021

 

Prior to F2, Oliver Bearman took part in Formula 3 with the same team he is associated with now, Prema Racing, and finished third in his maiden season, securing a win, eight podiums and a fastest lap.

