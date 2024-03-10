F1: Verstappen Dominates Saudi Grand Prix While 18-Year-Old Bearman Beats Hamilton On Ferrari Debut

Max Verstappen once again asserted his supremacy in Formula 1 by delivering a commanding performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, securing his 56th career victory and leading a Red Bull one-two finish for the second consecutive race in the 2024 season.

The Dutch driver's exemplary drive at the challenging Jeddah street circuit not only brought him level with Sebastian Vettel’s nine-consecutive win record once again but also underscored Red Bull's dominant presence in the championship battle.

Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, played a crucial role in Red Bull's success, overcoming a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release to secure second place. Perez's resilience and skill behind the wheel highlighted the depth of talent within the Red Bull team and its ability to capitalise on opportunities even in the face of adversity.

The podium was completed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who delivered a solid performance to claim third place ahead of McLaren's rising star, Oscar Piastri.

One of the standout performances of the race came from Ferrari's stand-in driver, 18 year-old Oliver Bearman, who made his Formula 1 debut in spectacular fashion. After securing pole position in Formula 2 on Thursday he was given the call up stepping in to replace Carlos Sainz on short notice due to the Spaniard suffering from a crippling case of appendicitis.

In his first ever race, Bearman displayed remarkable composure and maturity beyond his years, finishing an impressive seventh ahead of McLaren star Lando Norris and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and earning Driver of the Day from fans and immense praise from fellow competitors alike.

His ability to adapt quickly to the demands of Formula 1 and deliver a competitive performance under pressure bodes well for his future in the sport.

Image credit: Scuderia Ferrari Twitter

Throughout the race, Red Bull showcased their superiority, with Verstappen leading from the front and Perez delivering a strong performance after starting behind Leclerc to support his teammate. Despite facing stiff competition from Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes, the Red Bull drivers maintained their lead with ease, demonstrating the performance and reliability of the Red Bull RB24.

The race was not without its share of drama, including an early safety car period triggered by a heavy self-induced crash involving Lance Stroll of Aston Martin. While most frontrunners opted to pit under the safety car, McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton chose to stay out, adopting a different strategy.

Norris briefly led the race after the safety car period, with Hamilton strategically acting as a roadblock to his rivals. However, as the race unfolded, Verstappen's sheer pace and determination saw him reclaim the lead and pull away from the rest of the field, ultimately securing victory in dominant fashion.

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg was the final point scorer, a feat he can credit to his teammate Magnussen who, after picking up a couple of penalties, sacrificed his own race by holding up Albon, Ocon, Tsunoda, Sargeant and Ricciardo. This allowed Hulkenberg to build up a significant gap to get a free pitstop without losing position.

Finishing Order: