McLaren GTS Globally Unveiled; Replaces The McLaren GT

McLaren Automotive has unveiled its latest supercar, the GTS. Replacing the GT, it sports an almost identical design to its predecessor and is equipped with an uprated version of the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. As a result, the main differences include an increase in power output along with a weight reduction, collectively improving its power-to-weight ratio.

As stated earlier, the McLaren GTS is visually identical to the now discontinued GT, save for a few minor changes such as new alloy wheel styles, larger air intakes in the front bumper and a taller air scoop at the rear. Both these components can also be had in carbon fibre as an option. Aside from this, it also gets a gloss black finish on the exhaust finisher, mirror caps and window surrounds. Similarly, the GT’s interior layout is also carried forward, with a 7-inch infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument display. Other features include 6-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof with adjustable light transmission.

The GTS is 10 kg lighter than the GT with a weight of 1520 kg. This, combined with the increase in power, gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 412 bhp per tonne, which McLaren says is the best in the segment.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine has now been updated and now makes 626 bhp at 7,500rpm, up by nearly 15 bhp from the GT. The torque output, however, remains the same, at 630 Nm. The engine is mated to a 7-speed SSG transmission. The whole setup helps the McLaren GTS go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and reach top speeds of up to 326 kmph, identical to the GT. The supercar gets three drive modes- Comfort, Sport and Track.