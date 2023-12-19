Login

McLaren GTS Globally Unveiled; Replaces The McLaren GT

The GTS is 10 kg lighter than the GT and makes 15 bhp more
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 19, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Sports an almost identical design both inside and outside, as the GT.
  • Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
  • Has a top speed of 326 kmph.

McLaren Automotive has unveiled its latest supercar, the GTS. Replacing the GT, it sports an almost identical design to its predecessor and is equipped with an uprated version of the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. As a result, the main differences include an increase in power output along with a weight reduction, collectively improving its power-to-weight ratio. 

 

Also Read: McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030

The GTS holds the same basic design as the GT, with a few minute changes 

 

As stated earlier, the McLaren GTS is visually identical to the now discontinued GT, save for a few minor changes such as new alloy wheel styles, larger air intakes in the front bumper and a taller air scoop at the rear. Both these components can also be had in carbon fibre as an option. Aside from this, it also gets a gloss black finish on the exhaust finisher, mirror caps and window surrounds. Similarly, the GT’s interior layout is also carried forward, with a 7-inch infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument display. Other features include 6-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof with adjustable light transmission. 

The GTS also has a similar interior layout as the now-discontinued GT

 

The GTS is 10 kg lighter than the GT with a weight of 1520 kg. This, combined with the increase in power, gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 412 bhp per tonne, which McLaren says is the best in the segment.

 

Also Read: McLaren Sets New World Record For Fastest F1 Pit Stop At Qatar Grand Prix

The GTS is 10 kg lighter than the GT with a weight of 1520 kg

 

The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine has now been updated and now makes 626 bhp at 7,500rpm, up by nearly 15 bhp from the GT. The torque output, however, remains the same, at 630 Nm. The engine is mated to a 7-speed SSG transmission. The whole setup helps the McLaren GTS go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and reach top speeds of up to 326 kmph, identical to the GT. The supercar gets three drive modes- Comfort, Sport and Track.

 

 

 

# McLaren# McLaren India# McLaren GT# McLaren GTS# supercar
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Camry
9.1
0
10
2022 Toyota Camry
  • 8,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 45.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular McLaren Models

McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura

₹ 5 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-7472 second ago

Here's a list of Top 10 four-wheeler reviews on car&bike, for the year 2023. From all-new cars to facelifts these reviews received the most views from you, our dear viewers.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini To Be Launched In India Soon
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini To Be Launched In India Soon
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5812 second ago

Ducati India is likely to launch the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India this month. The special edition Streetfighter V4 gets a new livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO.

Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3360 second ago

The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. Expect it to come to India later in 2024.

Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-618 second ago

Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.

Vida V1 Electric Scooter Gets Benefits Up To Rs 31,000 In December
Vida V1 Electric Scooter Gets Benefits Up To Rs 31,000 In December
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The offers include cash and exchange discounts, extended battery warranty and more, amounting to up to Rs 31,000.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Facelift Spotted Testing With Subtle Changes
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Facelift Spotted Testing With Subtle Changes
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

It seems that Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a midlife facelift of the Wagon R sometime in 2024

Land Rover Defender 90 Pacific Blue Edition Revealed; Limited To 15 Units
Land Rover Defender 90 Pacific Blue Edition Revealed; Limited To 15 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Land Rover says that the special edition celebrates Australia's surfing culture and comes with a custom Land Rover surfboard

Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit
Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Sauber has been rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for the next two seasons with Audi set to take over the team and branding in 2026

Triumph Speed 400 Introductory Price Of Rs 2.23 Lakh Extended Till December 31
Triumph Speed 400 Introductory Price Of Rs 2.23 Lakh Extended Till December 31
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The introductory price was previously applicable on only the first 10,000 units sold.

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper-GT Makes Its Debut On Forza Motorsport
The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper-GT Makes Its Debut On Forza Motorsport
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Hyper GT debuts in Forza Motorsport, available until January 31st with in-game credits

F1: McLaren Announces Launch Date Of 2023 Challenger
F1: McLaren Announces Launch Date Of 2023 Challenger
c&b icon
By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

1 day ago

McLaren's 2023 Formula 1 car will be unveiled on February 13, 2023.

Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore
Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The Revuelto is powered by a 6.5 litre V12 engine mated to three electric motors that churn out a combined 1001 bhp

McLaren Unveils The 750S With 3-7-59 Theme Celebrating Their Victory At Indy 500, Monaco GP, And Le Mans
McLaren Unveils The 750S With 3-7-59 Theme Celebrating Their Victory At Indy 500, Monaco GP, And Le Mans
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Only six examples of this special edition 750S are being built by McLaren

Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series production hybrid as the brand commences its push towards electrification.

Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 month ago

An unchained 858bhp all-wheel drive hybrid LeMans winning Ferrari hypercar that any rich civilian can buy, yes you read that right.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • McLaren GTS Globally Unveiled; Replaces The McLaren GT
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved