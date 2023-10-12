Login

McLaren Sets New World Record For Fastest F1 Pit Stop At Qatar Grand Prix

From being at the back of the grid at the start of the season, the Woking-based outfit has made strides to be at the sharp end of the field in every area. Now they are world record holders.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

12-Oct-23 10:23 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The McLaren Formula 1 team set a new world record for the fastest pit stop in history with an astonishing 1.8-second pit stop during the Qatar Grand Prix.
  • This record-breaking pit stop surpasses the previous record held by Red Bull's Max Verstappen from the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.
  • McLaren's remarkable pit stop was executed during the race, showcasing the team's precision and efficiency in the high-pressure environment of Formula 1.

In an action-packed Qatar Grand Prix, the McLaren Formula 1 team achieved something extraordinary. During Lando Norris's second pit stop on Lap 28, the McLaren crew executed a pit stop in a blistering 1.8 seconds, setting a new world record for the fastest pit stop in Formula 1 history.

undefined

This remarkable feat, confirmed by DHL, shattered the previous record of 1.82 seconds, set by Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix. It's worth noting that Verstappen's record was achieved with smaller 13-inch tires, while Norris's record-breaking pit stop was carried out with the heavier 18-inch tires currently in use.

 

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Heads To Auction

 

Although Red Bull had managed a 1.8-second pit stop during practice, McLaren's achievement during the actual Grand Prix set a new benchmark. The closest competitor was Ferrari, with a 1.93-second pit stop for Charles Leclerc.

This achievement is even more remarkable considering that Formula 1 implemented rule changes in 2021 to slow down pit stops by around 0.2 seconds in the interest of safety. It took time for teams to readjust and consistently achieve sub-2-second pit stops, but McLaren's record-breaking performance has once again pushed the limits of what's possible in the pit lane.

 

Also Read: Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles

 

With this record-breaking pit stop and a double-podium finish at the Qatar Grand Prix, McLaren continues to impress in the 2023 Formula 1 season. Currently sitting just 11 points behind Aston Martin in the race for fourth place in the constructors' championship, McLaren is poised for an exciting final stretch of the season with five rounds to go.

 

# McLaren# McLaren F1# McLaren Racing# Qatar GP

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700
8.4
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV700
29,800 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 23.00 L
₹ 48,650/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
9.0
0
10
2023 MG Hector Plus
4,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
2023 MG Hector Plus
800 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 22.00 L
₹ 49,272/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
8.0
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
14,500 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 25,196/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.7
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
83,985 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda WR-V
7.5
0
10
2017 Honda WR-V
55,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.35 L
₹ 16,461/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
8.4
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
55,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.25 L
₹ 16,237/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford Endeavour
7.7
0
10
2019 Ford Endeavour
57,036 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 32.50 L
₹ 68,745/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
38,072 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
₹ 34,715/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai i20
8.1
0
10
2017 Hyundai i20
63,221 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season
Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-18933 second ago

This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.

JLR India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 FY 2024; Posts Growth Of Over 100%
JLR India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 FY 2024; Posts Growth Of Over 100%
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12610 second ago

JLR India reported sales of 2,356 units in period from April to September 2023 with 1,308 units sold in the second quarter.

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11612 second ago

Tata Motors will reveal prices for both the Harrier and the Safari facelifts next week.

2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-11093 second ago

Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7053 second ago

The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs
Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-6421 second ago

The Maybach Vision 6 is a fully electric concept car that was first showcased by the brand in 2016

RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1642 second ago

RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.

McLaren Sets New World Record For Fastest F1 Pit Stop At Qatar Grand Prix
McLaren Sets New World Record For Fastest F1 Pit Stop At Qatar Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 minutes ago

From being at the back of the grid at the start of the season, the Woking-based outfit has made strides to be at the sharp end of the field in every area. Now they are world record holders.

Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition Unveiled As Final Send Off For British Sportscar
Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition Unveiled As Final Send Off For British Sportscar
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

23 minutes ago

The Jaguar F-Type production ends with the 1960s-inspired ZP Edition.

Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The top-spec variants have witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 70,000, while the minimum is Rs 44,000 in the initial variants.

Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Dutchman’s 49th career win and 14th of the season proved to be a thriller for the fans but horror for the drivers as they struggled with the physical strain of the Losail International Circuit

Verstappen Nabs Pole In Qatar As Perez Out In Q2 And Both McLarens Demoted Due To Track Limits Violations
Verstappen Nabs Pole In Qatar As Perez Out In Q2 And Both McLarens Demoted Due To Track Limits Violations
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 days ago

It seemed to be a frustrating Friday qualifying for most drivers yet the Dutchman prevailed to claim his 10th pole position of the season and his 30th overall.

McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units
McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 days ago

This limited-edition series of the McLaren GT comprises four unique models exclusive to the UK market

F1: Oscar Piastri Extends With McLaren Till 2026
F1: Oscar Piastri Extends With McLaren Till 2026
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 days ago

What’s shaping up to be one of the best rookie seasons in years, has secured the young Aussie another three years with the Woking outfit.

McLaren 750S Gets New Spectrum Theme Multi-Tone Paint Finish From MSO
McLaren 750S Gets New Spectrum Theme Multi-Tone Paint Finish From MSO
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Spectrum themes are available in three standard shades - Orange, Blue and Grey.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • McLaren Sets New World Record For Fastest F1 Pit Stop At Qatar Grand Prix
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved