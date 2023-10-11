Login

Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Heads To Auction

This auction will take place on November 17 as part of the Official Auction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, presented by RM Sotheby’s in collaboration with Wynn Las Vegas.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

11-Oct-23 05:04 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • This auction will take place on November 17.
  • The W04 is the car used by Hamilton to score his first victory with the Mercedes-AMG F1 team.
  • This car is estimated to be worth between $10 million to $15 million.

The Mercedes-AMG W04 F1 car driven by Lewis Hamilton in 2013, which he used to score his first victory for the team, is set to go under the hammer.  The auction will take place on November 17 as part of the Official Auction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, presented by RM Sotheby’s in collaboration with Wynn Las Vegas. This car is estimated to be worth between $10 million to $15 million.

 

Also Read: Why Mercedes’ Astonishing Maybach 6 EV Concept Is Coming To India In 2023

What makes this auction particularly significant is that the Mercedes F1 W04 is the only Hamilton-driven Mercedes Formula 1 car available for public purchase. It's a rare chance for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of Formula 1 history.

 

A Legendary Partnership

 

In 2013, a significant turning point occurred when the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team signed Hamilton, then a one-time world champion with McLaren Racing. This move, influenced by the legendary Niki Lauda, signaled a transformative chapter for both Hamilton and Mercedes. It marked the beginning of an era that would see Mercedes dominate Formula 1, with Hamilton at the helm.

 

Also Read: Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition Unveiled

The world of motorsport has seen some remarkable cars achieve staggering prices at auctions. Notably, the Mercedes W196 fetched $29.6 million, setting a record as the most valuable Formula 1 car ever sold. The Mercedes-Benz Uhlenhaut Coupé reached an astonishing $142 million, firmly establishing the Silver Arrows as one of the world's most prestigious brands.

# Lewis Hamilton# Mercedes-AMG F1 Team# F1# Formula 1

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.2
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
64,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-AMG Models

Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63

₹ 2.28 - 4 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe

₹ 1.53 - 2.07 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 - 2.48 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

₹ 72.5 - 87 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35
Mercedes-AMG GLA 35

₹ 57.28 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

₹ 1.77 Crore

Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS

₹ 2.45 Crore

Mercedes-AMG A 45
Mercedes-AMG A 45

₹ 92.5 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG E 53
Mercedes-AMG E 53

₹ 1.06 - 1.3 Crore

Mercedes-AMG SL-Class
Mercedes-AMG SL-Class

₹ 2.35 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19325 second ago

The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.

Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Heads To Auction
Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Heads To Auction
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-17481 second ago

This auction will take place on November 17 as part of the Official Auction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, presented by RM Sotheby’s in collaboration with Wynn Las Vegas.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Updated; Gets New Colours And Features
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Updated; Gets New Colours And Features
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-10888 second ago

The brand's new Aurora range takes inspiration from the colours of the sky and horizon.

BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6015 second ago

The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.

Real Madrid Players To Now Drive Electrifed BMWs
Real Madrid Players To Now Drive Electrifed BMWs
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-5857 second ago

Models like the BMW i4 M50, the new BMW i4 eDrive35, the first BMW XM, the BMW iX M60, and the BMW iX xDrive50 were among the popular selections.

Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled
Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-4363 second ago

BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which includes two petrol powered variants and one with a diesel engine

Isuzu Delivers S-Cab And Hi-Lander To Telangana Fire Department
Isuzu Delivers S-Cab And Hi-Lander To Telangana Fire Department
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 minutes ago

Isuzu has handed over a total of 34 S-Cab commercial pickups and 5 Hi-Lander vehicles.

Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

36 minutes ago

There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles

Tork Motors Partners With Bolt.Earth To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure For Its Customers
Tork Motors Partners With Bolt.Earth To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure For Its Customers
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of charging infrastructure for Tork Motors' customers.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: New Pics Emerge Alongside Fresh Details
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: New Pics Emerge Alongside Fresh Details
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be lighter than the outgoing Himalayan 411 and will be powered by Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, making just under 40 bhp.

Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Dutchman’s 49th career win and 14th of the season proved to be a thriller for the fans but horror for the drivers as they struggled with the physical strain of the Losail International Circuit

F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Verstappen finished second in the Qatar sprint race to conquer his third world title in a row with 6 races left in the season.

F1: Oscar Piastri Extends With McLaren Till 2026
F1: Oscar Piastri Extends With McLaren Till 2026
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

What’s shaping up to be one of the best rookie seasons in years, has secured the young Aussie another three years with the Woking outfit.

F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination
F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

22 days ago

RedBull and Verstappen’s respective 15 and 10 win streaks came to end courtesy of the super Spaniard on the winding streets of Singapore.

Carlos Sainz Secures Back-to-Back Poles in Singapore GP Qualifying As RedBull Finally Falters
Carlos Sainz Secures Back-to-Back Poles in Singapore GP Qualifying As RedBull Finally Falters
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

24 days ago

Sainz's Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, locked in the third spot on the grid

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Heads To Auction
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved