Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Heads To Auction

The Mercedes-AMG W04 F1 car driven by Lewis Hamilton in 2013, which he used to score his first victory for the team, is set to go under the hammer. The auction will take place on November 17 as part of the Official Auction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, presented by RM Sotheby’s in collaboration with Wynn Las Vegas. This car is estimated to be worth between $10 million to $15 million.

What makes this auction particularly significant is that the Mercedes F1 W04 is the only Hamilton-driven Mercedes Formula 1 car available for public purchase. It's a rare chance for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of Formula 1 history.

A Legendary Partnership

In 2013, a significant turning point occurred when the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team signed Hamilton, then a one-time world champion with McLaren Racing. This move, influenced by the legendary Niki Lauda, signaled a transformative chapter for both Hamilton and Mercedes. It marked the beginning of an era that would see Mercedes dominate Formula 1, with Hamilton at the helm.

The world of motorsport has seen some remarkable cars achieve staggering prices at auctions. Notably, the Mercedes W196 fetched $29.6 million, setting a record as the most valuable Formula 1 car ever sold. The Mercedes-Benz Uhlenhaut Coupé reached an astonishing $142 million, firmly establishing the Silver Arrows as one of the world's most prestigious brands.