Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition Unveiled

Based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo, the motorcycle will be limited to just 50 units worldwide
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

29-Sep-23 10:30 AM IST

Highlights

  • The Brabus 1300 R is based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo.
  • Available in two colours- Onyx Black and Diamond White.
  • Powered by the same 1301 cc V-twin engine as the 1290 Super Duke R Evo.

Brabus, the German tuner popularly known for modifying Mercedes-Benz vehicles, has unveiled its latest creation on two wheels, the 1300 R Masterpiece Edition. Based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo, the motorcycle is available in two colours, Onyx Black and Diamond White and will be limited to just 50 units worldwide (25 units in each colour). This is the third time the tuning company has come out with a KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo based motorcycle.

 

The motorcycle is available in two colours, Onyx Black and Diamond

 

Visually, the motorcycle is a world's apart from the 1290 Super Duke’s styling, featuring a more sleek, edgy design with a muscular-looking tank and carbon fibre side fairing with larger winglets. Other distinctive elements include a round LED headlamp, a heated leather seat, rims finished in a gold shade, and a Brabus sport exhaust system, along with other body panels finished in carbon fibre.

 

The bike's suspension has six damping modes- Rain, Street, Sport, Performance, Track, and Advanced

 

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle is built on a trellis frame and is equipped with WP semi-active suspension on both ends. The suspension settings can be set to Auto mode, where the motorcycle independently adapts to road conditions, or Manual mode where the rider can manually adjust the suspension to suit his preferences. The suspension also has six damping modes- Rain, Street, Sport, Performance, Track, and Advanced. Braking duties are handled by a Brembo Stylema 4-piston disc setup at the front, and a 2-piston disc setup at the rear. The motorcycle has a seat height of 845 mm and a fuel tank capacity of 16 litres.

 

The bike is powered by the same 1301 cc powertrain as the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo 

 

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with the same 1301 cc V-twin engine as the 1290 Super Duke R Evo that belts out 178 bhp of peak power and 140 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 270 kmph. The motorcycle gets five riding modes- Street, Sport, Rain, Performance, Track.

