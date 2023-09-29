Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition Unveiled
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
29-Sep-23 10:30 AM IST
Highlights
- The Brabus 1300 R is based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo.
- Available in two colours- Onyx Black and Diamond White.
- Powered by the same 1301 cc V-twin engine as the 1290 Super Duke R Evo.
Brabus, the German tuner popularly known for modifying Mercedes-Benz vehicles, has unveiled its latest creation on two wheels, the 1300 R Masterpiece Edition. Based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo, the motorcycle is available in two colours, Onyx Black and Diamond White and will be limited to just 50 units worldwide (25 units in each colour). This is the third time the tuning company has come out with a KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo based motorcycle.
Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review: Orange Fever
The motorcycle is available in two colours, Onyx Black and Diamond
Visually, the motorcycle is a world's apart from the 1290 Super Duke’s styling, featuring a more sleek, edgy design with a muscular-looking tank and carbon fibre side fairing with larger winglets. Other distinctive elements include a round LED headlamp, a heated leather seat, rims finished in a gold shade, and a Brabus sport exhaust system, along with other body panels finished in carbon fibre.
Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review: In Pictures
The bike's suspension has six damping modes- Rain, Street, Sport, Performance, Track, and Advanced
In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle is built on a trellis frame and is equipped with WP semi-active suspension on both ends. The suspension settings can be set to Auto mode, where the motorcycle independently adapts to road conditions, or Manual mode where the rider can manually adjust the suspension to suit his preferences. The suspension also has six damping modes- Rain, Street, Sport, Performance, Track, and Advanced. Braking duties are handled by a Brembo Stylema 4-piston disc setup at the front, and a 2-piston disc setup at the rear. The motorcycle has a seat height of 845 mm and a fuel tank capacity of 16 litres.
Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
The bike is powered by the same 1301 cc powertrain as the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo
On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with the same 1301 cc V-twin engine as the 1290 Super Duke R Evo that belts out 178 bhp of peak power and 140 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 270 kmph. The motorcycle gets five riding modes- Street, Sport, Rain, Performance, Track.
