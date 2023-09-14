Login

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.
By Carandbike Team

4 mins read

14-Sep-23 05:29 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • 2024 KTM 390 Duke launched at Rs. 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It goes up against the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400
  • The new-gen 390 Duke gets a lot of features as standard

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke was recently launched in India and with it being a new generation model, it has its work cut out to being a force to reckon with in the segment which has new rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. While a full-fledged comparison review is still some time away, we see how the new 390 Duke stacks up against the other two on paper.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Launched In India

 

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Engine Specifications

Specifications2024 KTM 390 DukeTVS Apache RTR 310Triumph Speed 400
Displacement399 cc312 cc398.15 cc
Engine Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHCSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHCSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
Max Power45.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm35.1 bhp at 9,700 rpm39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm
Peak Torque37 Nm at 7,000 rpm28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with bi-directional Q/S6-speed with bi-directional Q/S6-speed with Torque Assist Clutch

Right! The new 390 Duke is the most powerful motorcycle in the comparison by a decent margin while the Speed 400 offers the maximum torque, although by just 0.5 Nm.  The TVS Apache RTR 310 falls behind by a decent margin with respect to both, power and torque output. All three motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox. The Triumph gets a slip and assist clutch while the other two get a bi-directional quick shifter. 

 

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RTR 310 Review

 

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Chassis & Cycle Parts

Specifications2024 KTM 390 DukeTVS Apache RTR 310Triumph Speed 400
Chassis TypeSplit Trellis frame with Aluminium subframeTrellis frame with Aluminium subframeHybrid Spine, Tubular Steel, Bolt-on Subframe
Front SuspensionFully adjustable 43 mm USD41 mm USD43 mm Big Piston Fork 
Rear SuspensionFully adjustable off-set monoshockFully adjustable monoshockMonoshock with preload adjustment 
Ground Clearance 180 mm183 mm158 mm 
Fuel Capacity11 litres15 litres13 litres
Kerb Weight168 kg169 kg176 kg
Seat Height 800 mm800 mm790 mm

Coming to the chassis and cycle parts, the KTM 390 Duke and the RTR 310 get 43 mm and 41 mm USD setup. While the 390 Duke gets full adjustability as standard, the RTR 310 needs to be specified with the BTO Dynamic kit to get fully adjustable suspension along with other features. The Triumph too gets 43 mm big piston upside down fork. All motorcycles get a monoshock at the rear with the KTM again getting full adjustability as standard while the Triumph gets adjustability for preload. The TVS gets adjustable rear suspension only with the dynamic BTO kit, which is an optional extra. The Speed 400 gets the lowest ground clearance while the KTM gets the maximum. It also gets the biggest fuel tank and is the lightest too, although by just a kg.

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review

 

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Tyres & Brakes

Specifications2024 KTM 390 DukeTVS Apache RTR 310Triumph Speed 400
Front Tyre110/70-R17110/70-R17110/70-R17  
Rear Tyre15/60-R1715/60-R17150/60-R17
Front Brake320 mm300 mm300 mm disc 
Rear Brake240 mm220 mm230 mm disc 

 

Here, the three bikes are more or less evenly matched, with the KTM getting the biggest disc rotors. All three bikes get dual-channel ABS as standard. The KTM gets H-rated Metzeler tyres while the TVS gets Michelin Road 5 rubber. The Triumph Speed 400 gets Apollo Alpha H1 or the MRF Steel Brace, both with ‘W’ rating.

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Features

The KTM 390 Duke gets a boatload of features as standard such as adjustable suspension, quickshifter, three riding modes, launch control, switchable traction and supermoto mode for ABS. On the TVS Apache RTR 310, if you go ahead and spend extra on the Dynamic and the Dynamic Pro kits, you get features like a cornering ABS, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, rear lift mitigation and much more. The Triumph is much simpler when it comes to features, keeping in mind its modern classic heritage. But then, it is also the most affordable model between the three. 

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Prices 

The 390 Duke is offered in just a single variant which is priced at Rs. 3.11 lakh. The Triumph Speed 400 is also priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh. The TVS Apache RTR 310 gets three colour variants with prices ranging from Rs. 2.43 lakh to Rs. 2.64 lakh. But one can also opt for the Built-To-Order (BTO) kits where the Dynamic kit is priced at Rs. 18,000 and the Dynamic Pro kit is priced at Rs. 22,000. Additionally, the Sepang Blue colour variant will cost an extra Rs. 10,000.  

# Specifications Comparison# Triumph Speed 400# TVS Apache RTR 310# 2024 KTM 390 Duke# naked sportbike# modern classic bikes# streetfighter

