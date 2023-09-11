New KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke Launched In India

KTM has launched the all-new 390 Duke and 250 Duke in India. Both motorcycles feature new mechanical components including a trellis frame, as well as an upgraded suspension and brake setup. The 390 also gets a newly developed 399 cc engine that now makes marginally more power and torque than before. However, while the new 390 Duke, priced at Rs 3.11 lakh is Rs 13,000 more expensive than the previous generation model, the latest 250 Duke is priced almost at par with its predecessor at Rs 2.39 lakh. (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both motorcycles feature new split-style headlamps, flanked by DRLs on the 390 Duke (left)

Visually, both motorcycles have evolved from their previous-gen counterparts. The two bikes have a new split-style headlamp, which is flanked by DRLs on the 390 Duke. Other design elements include new alloy wheels, visually similar to the ones on the RC390, a more muscular-looking fuel tank and a split seat setup. There's an all-new 5-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with features like - Bluetooth connectivity, music control, incoming call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation.

Both motorcycles get an all-new 5-inch TFT digital instrument cluster

In terms of cycle parts, both motorcycles are suspended by a 43 mm WP Apex front fork, which is compression and rebound adjustable on the 390 Duke. The 250 Duke features a rear monoshock setup which is preload adjustable, while in the 390 Duke, it can also be adjusted for rebound. The motorcycles are built on a trellis frame and get an aluminium swingarm at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a new 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel, cornering and Supermoto ABS on both bikes.

The motorcycles are built on a steel trellis frame and get an aluminium swingarm at the rear (390 Duke-Right, 250 Duke-Left)

As stated earlier, the new KTM 390 Duke gets an all-new single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 399 cc engine, which is higher in displacement than its predecessor. The powertrain puts out a peak power output of 44 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The 250 Duke on the other hand, gets a 249 cc powertrain, that churns out 30 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. Both motorcycles have a 6-speed gearbox. The 390 Duke will also feature a quick-shifter and slipper clutch mechanism along with launch control, and three ride modes- Street, Rain and Track.