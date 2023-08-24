Login

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs 2022 KTM 390 Duke: What’s Different?

If you are trying to figure out the differences between the newly launched KTM 390 Duke and its current generation, here is an overview.
By Yash Sunil

3 mins read

24-Aug-23 12:35 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • We tell you about the differences between the old and the new KTM 390 Duke
  • The 2024 model gets a bump in power and gets new features too
  • The frame on the 2024 model is all new too

You might be drooling at the image of the recently showcased 2024 KTM 390 Duke, and if you own the current generation of the 390 Duke or aspire to own the 390 Duke, you might be trying to find out what’s different on the new motorcycle. Well, let us make things easier for you by listing down all the major differences between both generations of the motorcycle, and then you make the call if you wish to make the switch to the new 390 Duke. 

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Unveiled

 

Design 

KTM has retained the aggressive styling that the current generation 390 Duke is famous for. 

 

The KTM 390 Duke has always had a very aggressive design language that is appreciated by the masses, which is why it is so popular in India as well. But in the new generation, KTM has taken the design a notch further, and it features a new split-style headlamp along with tank shrouds that look larger and more muscular than the previous model. The motorcycle also gets a new split seat setup and will come with a T-shaped taillamp. The rear end has been completely redesigned as well.

 

Updated Chassis

The chassis is reworked and is an all-new steel trellis frame, with the sub-frame made in aluminium. 

 

Compared to the older Split-Trellis frame (Tubular) that the current generation 390 Duke gets. The new generation’s chassis is heavily updated and is now an all-new steel trellis frame, with the sub-frame now made of pressure die-cast aluminium and the new curved cast swingarm. With the changes made to the chassis, KTM says the revised chassis has contributed to changes in the overall stiffness, offering better feel and stability when pushed to the limits. 

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 And 125 Duke Unveiled

 

Powertrain

The 2024 390 Duke's cubic capacity is increased to 399 cc from 373 cc in the current generation.

 

The most significant differences between both generations is at the heart of the 390 Duke. While the current generation of the 390 is powered by a 373 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that produces 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm of peak power and 37 Nm  at 7,000 rpm of peak torque. For the latest generation of the 390 Duke, the internals of the single-cylinder motor have been reworked with a larger bore and stroke at 89 mm and 64 mm, which has also increased the cubic capacity of the motor. In its latest guise, the 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor now makes 44 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, which is 1 bhp and 2 Nm more than the older motorcycle.

 

Cycle Parts

The 5-inch TFT display on both motorcycles remains the same, with a little more functionality on the 2024 390 Duke. 

 

In terms of parts on offer in the KTM 390 Duke, KTM has really knocked it out of the park with the components the new motorcycle offers as standard.  It features a feature a 43 mm WP Apex front fork with compression and rebound adjustability (150 mm travel) and a rear monoshock with five-step rebound and preload adjustability (150 mm wheel travel). Braking duties are handled by a new 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The fully adjustable suspension setup on the new-gen 390 Duke should not only ensure a more sophisticated damping but will also give the buyers more flexibility in adjusting the suspension according to their weight and preferences.

 

Also Read: Revolt RV400 Stealth Black Edition Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh

 

Pricing 

Prices for the current generation of the KTM 390 Duke is priced at Rs 2.97 lakh, and we expect the prices for the upcoming 390 Duke to be priced at Rs 3.2 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Now, it does seem like quite a steep price for the new motorcycle, but there is a lot more kit and a slight bump in power on offer as well. 

# KTM# KTM 390 Duke# KTM 390# Duke 390

