2024 KTM 250 And 125 Duke Unveiled

Both motorcycles feature an all-new design and come equipped with a lot of new hardware.
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

22-Aug-23 03:01 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The 250 and 125 Duke motorcycles share a lot of design elements.
  • Both feature a 5-inch TFT display.
  • India debut to follow soon.

KTM has released the photos of the all-new 2024 KTM 250 and 125 Duke motorcycles online, ahead of their official unveil later today. Both motorcycles feature an all-new design and are equipped with several new features and hardware components. While global price figures for the motorcycles have not yet been announced, expect KTM to do so at its debut event, scheduled to take place later today.

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Unveiled

Both the 250 and 125 Duke motorcycles feature many similarities in design (Duke 125-Top, Duke 250-Bottom)

 

Both motorcycles feature similarities in terms of design, sharing elements like headlamps, alloy wheels, tank design and taillamp. However, while the 125 Duke is available in Blue and Orange colour schemes, the 250 Duke gets White and Orange as its colour options. The bikes also feature a 5-inch TFT display and updated switchgear, with connectivity functions like music control, incoming call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation.

 

Also Read: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure SW And X Variants Review

The bikes both feature a 5-inch TFT display

 

In terms of cycle parts, both motorcycles are suspended by 43 mm WP Apex front fork with compression and rebound adjustability (150 mm travel) and a preload adjustable rear monoshock with 150 mm wheel travel and 60 mm stroke. The motorcycles are built on a steel frame and get an aluminium swingarm at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a new 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel, cornering and Supermoto ABS, like its higher displacement sibling, the 390 Duke. Both bikes have a seat height of 800 mm, which can be raised to 820 mm with the KTM PowerParts set.

KTM 125 Duke (Left) KTM 250 (Right)

 

Coming to the powertrain, the 125 Duke is powered by a 124.9 cc mill that makes a peak power output of 14.7 bhp and 11.5 Nm of peak torque, while the 250 Duke gets a 249 cc powertrain, churns out 30 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. Both motorcycles feature a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

While there is no official information, the motorcycles should be launched in India later this year. But expect the India-spec models to miss out on a few features, as a cost-cutting measure by the brand. 

