2024 KTM 390 Duke Unveiled

KTM has officially unveiled the all-new 2024 KTM 390 Duke. This is third generation model of the 390 Duke and comes with several visual and mechanical changes, with the most notable being a brand new 399 cc engine. KTM is all set to debut this motorcycle, alongside the 250 and 125 Duke at an official event later on today, where it will most likely also announce global price figures.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 And 125 Duke Unveiled

The tank shrouds of the latest 390 Duke look larger and more muscular than the previous model

In terms of design, the latest 390 Duke features a new split-style headlamp along with tank shrouds that look larger and more muscular than the previous model. The motorcycle also gets a new split seat setup and will come with a T-shaped taillamp. The motorcycle will also be equipped with a new 5-inch TFT display that will get features like - Bluetooth connectivity, music control, incoming call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation. It features 17-inch alloys shod with Michelin tyres.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Low-Seat V Variant Launched

The motorcycle is equipped with a new 5-inch TFT display

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle will feature a 43 mm WP Apex front fork with compression and rebound adjustability (150 mm travel) and a rear monoshock with five-step rebound and preload adjustability (150 mm wheel travel). Braking duties are handled by a new 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel, cornering and Supermoto ABS. Its seat height stands at 820 mm but can be reduced to 800 mm.

The 390 Duke gets launch control, and ride modes- Street, Rain and Track

The biggest talking point of the new KTM 390 Duke is its new single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 399 cc engine, which is higher in displacement than the previous model. The powertrain puts out a peak power output of 44 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and will feature a quick-shifter and slipper clutch mechanism. The motorcycle also gets launch control, and ride modes- Street, Rain and Track.

While KTM hasn’t given us an official date, one can expect the motorcycle to make its debut in India soon. Expect the motorcycle to sport a higher price tag, courtesy of all the new hardware.