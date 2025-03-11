Login
KTM 390 Duke Updated; Gets Cruise Control, New Colour Scheme

It remains to be seen if the updated KTM 390 Duke will be offered with the same Rs 2.95 lakh price tag as before
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 11, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The KTM Duke will now be available in a new black colour scheme.
  • Now gets cruise control.
  • Remains the same on the design and powertrain front.

KTM has rolled out an update for its motorcycle, the 390 Duke in India. This is the first time that motorcycle has received a notable update since its launch in September 2023. With the update, the motorcycle now gets a new black colour scheme, in addition to a cruise control function, offered on other motorcycles from KTM such as the 390 Adventure. The motorcycle however, remains identical on the design and powertrain fronts. 

 

Also Read2025 KTM 390 Adventure Vs 390 Adventure X Differences Explained
 KTM 390 Duke Updated Gets Cruise Control New Colour Scheme

The KTM 390 Duke will now be offered in a new black colour scheme

 

The KTM 390 Duke is powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 399 cc engine that churns out a peak power output of 44 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, with a standard bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycle is suspended by a 43 mm WP Apex front fork up front, while the rear gets a monoshock. Both ends of the 390 Duke’s suspension setup are compression and rebound adjustable. The motorcycle also gets launch control, cornering ABS, and three ride modes- Street, Rain and Track.

 

Also Read2024 KTM 390 Duke Review
 

Initially priced at Rs 3.13 lakh, the KTM 390 Duke recently received a price cut of Rs 18,000, bringing its price down to Rs 2.95 lakh. KTM is yet to comment on the prices of the updated motorcycle, and it remains to be seen if the KTM 390 Duke will be offered with the same price tag as before.

 

Watch the KTM 390 Duke video review:

# KTM# KTM 390 Duke# Update KTM 390 Duke# KTM 390 duke cruise control# Bikes# Two Wheelers
